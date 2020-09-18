Projects Worth Millions Launched in Indian State of Bihar to Beat Election Code Ahead of Voting

India’s Bihar State will go to polls in October-November, before the current legislature completes its tenure on 29 November. The national poll body is expected to announce the schedule any time now. Once the poll schedule is announced, a model code of conduct for political parties – a list of do's and don’ts, will come into effect.

In a bid to beat the model code of conduct for elections, India's federal government and Bihar’s state government have been selling promises worth millions to voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began launching specific projects for the state since 10 September.

Projects Launched by Prime Minister for Bihar

10 September – Prime Minister Modi launched several projects related to animal husbandry and fisheries for Bihar, earmarking an estimated $231 million. These included the dedication or ground-breaking of facilities in Patna, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Kishanganj and Samastipur.

13 September – Modi inaugurated three major petroleum projects – the Durgapur-Banka section of a gas pipeline project, a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bottling plant by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation at Banka involving an investment of about $18 million, and an LPG bottling plant at Harsidhi in East Champaran district by state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd at a cost of $18.6 million.

18 September – Prime Minister Modi will dedicate a mega-bridge across the Kosi River on Friday noon. The rail bridge, at a cost of over $70 million, was sanctioned in 2003-04. The 1.9 km bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

Modi would also inaugurate several other rail projects including a new bridge over the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one Electric Locomotive Shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh and Bakhtiarpur.

State Chief Nitish Kumar did not want to be left behind. He launched projects worth $8.17 billion last week across the length and breadth of the state. The nation's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a coalition partner of Nitish Kumar’s Janta Dal (United), a regional party in Bihar.

There are 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. BJP is a coalition partner in the state government headed by Nitish Kumar.