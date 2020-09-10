Register
14:50 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equiment (PPE) kits work on the collected swab samples for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing camp in Sanathal, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on August 30, 2020.

    Retesting of Symptomatic Patients With No COVID Antibodies Needed, Indian Health Ministry Says

    © AFP 2020 / SAM PANTHAKY
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080420703_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c04c644b8d37050acc90a24d4dc2b889.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009101080420179-retesting-of-symptomatic-patients-with-no-covid-antibodies-needed-indian-health-ministry-says/

    The federal government’s suggestion comes in the wake of record-shattering coronavirus statistics from India, which on Wednesday reported the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 infections of any country, to date.

    India’s central government has called upon all states to follow the federal guidelines, mandating that they re-test people who return negative results in rapid antibody tests, as incidents of new infections continue to shatter previous records in the country.

    The federal Health Ministry on Thursday urged all states that it is not useful to simply rely on negative results from rapid antigen testing, as the country recently witnessed the highest single-day spike in new cases ever recorded.

    “The Union Health Ministry and ICMR have jointly written to all the States/UTs and urged them to ensure that the all symptomatic negative cases of RAT (rapid antibody tests) are mandatorily retested using the RT-PCR (Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction) test,” India’s Health Ministry stated in an official statement on Thursday.

    “This is necessary to ensure that such symptomatic negative cases do not remain untested and do not spread the disease among their contacts,” it added.

    The ICMR is India’s top medical research body, which is spearheading the country's COVID-19 response.

    Any person with a fever, cough or trouble breathing is classified as having COVID-19 symptoms, as per the existing rules.

    Noting that several large states were not following-up antibody tests with RT-PCR ones, the federal Health Ministry has also asked all the state governments to appoint officers at the local level to keep a track of symptomatic patients who test negative during antibody testing.

    According to India’s federal Health Ministry, there are presently 919,018 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and a total 75,062 people have died so far. However, about 3.5 million people have recovered from the infection.

    A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India August 31, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India August 31, 2020.

    More than 95,000 new cases were reported in the country in one day, according to the statistics of the Health Ministry.

    Globally, according to World-o-meter, India’s coronavirus caseload is the second-highest in the world after the US, which has nearly 6.5 million cases.

    The Health Ministry has also noted, in its latest update, that five Indian states account for 60 percent of overall reported infections, with the state of Maharashtra leading the list.

    The ICMR has already stressed the importance of the RT-PCR test, terming the tests the “gold standard” of testing for COVID-19.

    In the federal guidelines on antibody tests released on 13 May, the ICMR had said that the rapid antibody tests weren’t recommended for diagnosis of an infection, and were just meant as a surveillance technique.

    Meanwhile, Rapid antigen tests rely on the formation of antibodies, detected through blood, plasma, and in serum samples, in persons who have contracted COVID-19.

    Although results are available in 30 minutes, it usually takes 7-10 days for detectable COVID-19 antibodies to be developed in one’s body.

    “The test remains positive for several weeks after infection. A positive test indicates exposure to SARS-CoV-2 while a negative test does not rule out COVID-19 infection,” the ICMR has cautioned in its guidelines.

    Besides symptomatic cases with negative results on antigen tests, the ICMR guidelines also advise follow-up RT-PCR tests for ‘asymptomatic’ negative people who have developed symptoms within two to three days of testing negative.

    Related:

    AstraZeneca Rejects Claim COVID-19 Trial Was Halted Over Case of Transverse Myelitis
    Decision Soon on Sputnik V Phase 3 Trial, Manufacturing in India: Top Official
    Drug Peddlers Sell Masks, Veggies in India’s Fun-Land Goa Due to Coronavirus-Induced Tourism Slump
    Tags:
    Maharashtra, India, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse