Delhi Residents Raise a Glass as Bars and Pubs Re-Open After Five-Month Pandemic Hiatus

Earlier this month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to reopen bars in the national capital on a trial basis till 30 September amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns. In its order, the DDMA instructed that premises must be sanitised regularly and that staff should wear gloves, masks and maintain hygiene.

After over five-months bars, clubs, restaurants, and hotels reopened on Wednesday, and have started serving liquor to dine-in customers in the national capital.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still gripping the city and permission to serve alcohol only granted on a trial basis, the bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants have put in place strict Coronavirus measures. These include a moratorium on live band performances and permitting groups of no more than 4-5 people.

Last month, several restaurants and hotels had opened up but they were not allowed to serve liquor.

Speaking to Sputnik, Dinesh Arora, president of the Delhi Restaurants and Club Association, revealed that the revenue model of most of the restaurants is completely liquor-based.

"The idea to just open it to serve food was not feasible for us. We are opening all our outlets in full swing and with all precautions from today,” Arora said on Wednesday.

He also highlighted that their association has decided that for the first 10 days, all owners will be physically present at their key outlets to ensure that safety measures are followed.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also issued Standard Operating Procedure in this regard, preventing people from working at the bars and pubs if they show any corona symptoms. The establishments are only allowed to accommodate 50 percent of their total capacity as a social distancing measure.

As per the guidelines, customers must undergo thermal screening before entering the bar, which must install a sanitiser machine. Only patrons with a normal temperature will be allowed to enter the bar.

Restaurateur Akshay Anand of Ophelia in Delhi’s Ashok Hotel says it’s a colossal task for the bar industry to ensure they take preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus. It has to be done while making, dispensing and refilling drinks for patrons who have been waiting for months to enjoy their favourite cocktails at bars in Delhi.

"Apart from regular measures like wearing face masks, gloves and hand washing, the bartenders have been issued a long list of rules to follow.

“All the fruits will be repeatedly washed in chlorine solutions. The bar equipment will be kept dipped in chlorine solutions of 200 PPM (parts per million) to sanitise them after every use. The mixologists have come up with innovative ways of serving cocktails," Anand added.

Several bar-restaurants also have plans to serve several cocktails in one-time-use pouches instead of glasses. Other drinks will be covered with glass cloches and opened on the table, right in front of the guest.

Anand also mentioned that owners do not want to take any risk “since it is a trial phase and defaulting on any rule could result in the sealing off of the entire outlet”.

"The owners themselves will be present at the restaurants and bars to make sure all the guidelines are followed. Dancing in the clubs would not be permitted," he added.

The excise department of the Delhi Government has revealed they would conduct surprise checks at restaurants, bars, hotels and clubs and strict action would be taken against the owner and manager if patrons were found violating rules.

“Apart from action against the owners, the violation will also lead to the sealing off of the premises and a cancellation of the excise license,” an official said, who didn't wish to be named.

Another restaurateur, Priyank Sukhija, owner of several brands across the country, said that over the past five months many of the clubs have been forced to even shut down due to pandemic curbs.

But now he is confident to see a recovery of almost 60% of the demand which existed before COVID within several weeks.