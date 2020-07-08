Register
10:37 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Amidst soaring COVID19 cases in #Madurai, a restaurant chain introduces 'face mask' parotta, 'corona' rava dosa & 'corona' bonda

    Indian Restaurant Chain Gets Innovative With COVID-19 Shaped Dishes for Awareness

    © Photo : Chennai 360/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107982/77/1079827716_0:27:1201:702_1200x675_80_0_0_d221cfb81b7618884ac4e10ea287f533.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007081079826406-indian-restaurant-chain-gets-innovative-with-covid-19-shaped-dishes-for-awareness/

    New Delhi (Sputnik) India recently became the third worst hit country in the world with the COVID-19 virus. Despite this, the government is slowly opening up certain businesses across several states in order to get the economy moving again.

    To spread awareness about COVID-19, a restaurant chain in India's Tamil Nadu state has started selling food items by presenting them with a coronavirus theme.

    “Temple City”, one of the biggest restaurant chains in the state's Madurai district, has started making traditional Indian "Parottas"  - which are like Mexican tortillas in the shape of face masks -  and coronavirus-shaped south Indian delicacies like “Dosa” and “Ponda” to raise awareness.

    According to the restaurant chain’s owner K. L. Kumar, the aim is to make people aware of the need to wear masks in public places so as to reduce the spread of the infection.

    “We conceptualised the product on Tuesday and brought it into the market from today. With the district being under a complete lockdown due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, any or all awareness about the pandemic is important right now for the public,” Kumar said.

    He added that despite being the second most infected district in the state, people are still coming to the restaurant without a mask.

    “We have to give them one at the entrance for ours as well as their safety. Even in the city, people roam around without a mask. So, creating something of this sort would help in spreading the importance of mask. Since the innovation was launched, we have started getting a lot of orders,” said Kumar.

    The idea of raising public awareness in this fashion comes at a time when the Indian government has made it mandatory to wear masks outside the house.

    A total of 742,417 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India and more than 20,640 people have died, according to the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

    Related:

    India’s First Lady Stitches Face Masks for Needy
    India's Top Tech Institute Start-Up Launches Reusable 'Antimicrobial Mask'
    Drug Peddlers Sell Masks, Veggies in India’s Fun-Land Goa Due to Coronavirus-Induced Tourism Slump
    Tags:
    Virus, mask, restaurant, Mexican, situational awareness, public awareness, awareness, COVID-19, lockdown, Tamil Nadu, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse