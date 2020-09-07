Register
13:21 GMT07 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman stands under a waterfall as a lake overflows due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India August 29, 2020

    ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’: Rains Glorify Indian Waterfalls, Teasing People Over Missed Vacays

    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 00
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390549_0:165:3065:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_dbf8e87c18f37cfc039f14e96c966278.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009071080386905-wake-me-up-when-september-ends-rains-glorify-indian-waterfalls-teasing-people-over-missed-vacays/

    In September, the mountains, rivers, and forests in India glow in their “flaunt-a-maxima" mode, refreshed after three months of monsoons. Usually, it is this month that entices Indians to plan their pre-winter vacation, because then the fun level gets lost somewhere in the thick layers of winter clothing.

    Nature’s bounty in India is so magnanimous that people seeking a quick getaway are never short of places to visit – depending on the various seasons.

    During the monsoons, the waterfalls of India serve as a spectacular treat to sore eyes, attracting tourists from around the country.

    The year, however, with pandemic-induced extraordinary circumstances, people have been restricted from taking their September vacations.

    Tired of working from home, several people have been re-visiting old memories and sharing anecdotes of when times were simpler and getaways to waterfalls were possible on social media.

    Here are clippings of some of the most talked-about waterfalls in India that have been making the rounds on Twitter and Instagram.

    Nohkalikai Falls: Located near north-eastern India’s Cherrapunji – which is one of the world’s wettest places, Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest waterfall in India. Water flowing down this fall plunges 1,115 feet, making for an unforgettable sight, savoured by thousands of visitors every year.

    With natural bridges made of the roots and branches of rubber trees, the area around the waterfall resembles the make-believe land of Pandora from the blockbuster animated movie “Avatar”. Pictures and videos of the area have lately been going viral. Take a look.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Dhuandhar Waterfall: Flowing through the creeks of natural marble rocks, the holy river Narmada drops into a milky-mist in a blue-green calmness from the fall, located in central India’s Jabalpur city. The place is usually flocked by visitors getting into boats for their rides through the marble rocks. But this year, the coronavirus scare has left the place somewhat deserted.

    The heavy monsoons have swelled up the river, which graciously descends into India’s own “grand canyon” – but only locals living around are enjoying nature’s glory there this year, teasing others who cannot visit this time.

    View this post on Instagram

    #Repost @safarnamabydp • • • • • • The Dhuandhar Falls (धुआंधार) . The word Dhuandhar is derived from two Hindi words - Dhuan (smoke) + Dhar (flow) meaning a waterfall where we get smoke-flow like feeling (this smoke is formed by water vapours or the smoke cascade). The Dhuandhar Falls are located on Narmada River in Bhedaghat and are 30 meters high. The Narmada River, making its way through the world-famous Marble Rocks, narrows down and then plunges in a waterfall known as Dhuandhaar. The plunge, which creates a bouncing mass of mist, is so powerful that its roar is heard from a far distance. . . . . . . . . . . . #dhuandharfalls #dhuandhar #jabalpur #madhyapradesh #bhedaghat #marblerocks #mptourism #incredibleindia #waterfalllovers #roar #smoke #watersmoke #narmada #narmadariver #watersounds #watersound #earlymorningwalk #waterfallsofinstagram #waterfallsofindia #heartofindia #heartofincredibleindia #dekhoapnadesh #vocalforlocalindia #vocalforlocal #beautifulindia #madhyapradeshtourism #madhyapradeshdiaries #travelindiagram #indiatraveldiaries !!!

    A post shared by Manjeet Balhara (@boyforfun24) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by 🅹🅰🅱🅰🅻🅿🆄🆁 🆅🅸🅴🆆🆂 (@jabalpurviews) on

    Dudhsagar Waterfall: This four-tiered waterfall is the most visited water site for travellers exploring India’s western regions.

    Located near India’s party-town Goa, the waterfall is a major tourist attraction during the late monsoon months.

    This year, people are only peeking at the magnificent Dudhsagar Waterfall in pictures and videos shared on social media.

    ​Apart from the more famous ones, videos of many other Indian waterfalls are charming social media – teasing confined netizens, who are just waiting to break free.

    In September, a major portion of India's professionals entered a sixth month of working from home because of the alarming coronavirus situation.

    On Monday, India reported 90,802 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country, which is now the world’s second-most affected, behind the US, has witnessed a spike of a million cases in the last two weeks. Currently, the death toll in the country stands at 71,642, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Tags:
    winter, winter, summer vacation, vacations, vacation, Vacation, vacation, waterfall, monsoon, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse