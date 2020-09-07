‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’: Rains Glorify Indian Waterfalls, Teasing People Over Missed Vacays

In September, the mountains, rivers, and forests in India glow in their “flaunt-a-maxima" mode, refreshed after three months of monsoons. Usually, it is this month that entices Indians to plan their pre-winter vacation, because then the fun level gets lost somewhere in the thick layers of winter clothing.

Nature’s bounty in India is so magnanimous that people seeking a quick getaway are never short of places to visit – depending on the various seasons.

During the monsoons, the waterfalls of India serve as a spectacular treat to sore eyes, attracting tourists from around the country.

The year, however, with pandemic-induced extraordinary circumstances, people have been restricted from taking their September vacations.

Tired of working from home, several people have been re-visiting old memories and sharing anecdotes of when times were simpler and getaways to waterfalls were possible on social media.

Here are clippings of some of the most talked-about waterfalls in India that have been making the rounds on Twitter and Instagram.

Nohkalikai Falls: Located near north-eastern India’s Cherrapunji – which is one of the world’s wettest places, Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest waterfall in India. Water flowing down this fall plunges 1,115 feet, making for an unforgettable sight, savoured by thousands of visitors every year.

With natural bridges made of the roots and branches of rubber trees, the area around the waterfall resembles the make-believe land of Pandora from the blockbuster animated movie “Avatar”. Pictures and videos of the area have lately been going viral. Take a look.

Dhuandhar Waterfall: Flowing through the creeks of natural marble rocks, the holy river Narmada drops into a milky-mist in a blue-green calmness from the fall, located in central India’s Jabalpur city. The place is usually flocked by visitors getting into boats for their rides through the marble rocks. But this year, the coronavirus scare has left the place somewhat deserted.

The heavy monsoons have swelled up the river, which graciously descends into India’s own “grand canyon” – but only locals living around are enjoying nature’s glory there this year, teasing others who cannot visit this time.

This is the actual Dhuandhar Falls in Bhedaghat, MP. Beautiful waterfall. It’s surreal to witness burbling yet serene stream of Narmada river. #TravelArchive https://t.co/gtNQ2AZNm2 pic.twitter.com/HgSZFXZCkD — Bhumi (@bhumishah15) July 25, 2020

Dudhsagar Waterfall: This four-tiered waterfall is the most visited water site for travellers exploring India’s western regions.

Located near India’s party-town Goa, the waterfall is a major tourist attraction during the late monsoon months.

This year, people are only peeking at the magnificent Dudhsagar Waterfall in pictures and videos shared on social media.

Dudhsagar Falls sing monsoonal downpour in the Western Ghats as you travel along the bridge connecting Karnataka & Goa. pic.twitter.com/uwqWVeEkEs — Yogesh Chheda (@YogeshChheda1) August 25, 2020

​Apart from the more famous ones, videos of many other Indian waterfalls are charming social media – teasing confined netizens, who are just waiting to break free.

Jharalawa waterfall in Dantewada district. Among few Unexplored and untouched place in India. Stop coming onto the conclusion on the basis of media. pic.twitter.com/9aGtI5U3D5 — Siddhant Singh Bisen (@simply_siddhant) September 3, 2020

Sari Sua Waterfall

Kupari

This Location is about 75km from balasore town, Odisha, India.#sarisuawaterfall #odisha pic.twitter.com/3B6m48g4OY — Ganesh Singh (@GaneshTheRider) September 1, 2020

​

In September, a major portion of India's professionals entered a sixth month of working from home because of the alarming coronavirus situation.

On Monday, India reported 90,802 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country, which is now the world’s second-most affected, behind the US, has witnessed a spike of a million cases in the last two weeks. Currently, the death toll in the country stands at 71,642, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.