Indian Capital Wakes Up to a 'Dark Morning' as Clouds, Breeze & Heavy Rain Take Over Delhi

Delhi and the regions surrounding the capital on Wednesday woke up to loud thunder, lightning flashes, and clouds so dark it seemed the Sun was already ready to set exhausted after a day of shining.
Traditionally, Indians are wired to dig into deep fried snacks like “bhajiyas”, “pakodas”, and “samosas” on rainy days accompanied by piping hot chai and today is no different. Songs from the "Let it Rain" playlists are setting the mood across the national capital.
Aaiye aapka swagat hai.. pic.twitter.com/W87ZJ4u8Aw— kachra_bowler589 (@yadavvarun589) August 19, 2020
#DelhiRains got me vibin' to Bollywood Barish songs!— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) August 19, 2020
Such a beautiful morning! pic.twitter.com/MegrntVUUq
Residents from Delhi and the regions around it, including Gurgram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, have taken to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the rainy morning from their areas. #DelhiRains is trending on Twitter in India. Some people have actually taken a day off from their monotonous work-from-home routine to detox in the “peaceful” weather.
When photo becomes painting..#DelhiWeather #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/lbBjAcjOOY— Mohit Kharbanda (@NexToWeb) August 19, 2020
Here is an indicator that #DelhiRains aren’t over yet. pic.twitter.com/NVz5nx1kZL— Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) August 19, 2020
Subah subah uthte hi baarish!!!— Prernaa (@theprernaa) August 19, 2020
This is heaven 😍😍 time have some chai pakora 😍😍#DelhiRains
#DelhiRains I woke up in a jungle today! 🌧 pic.twitter.com/2Ws5rpLaS8— Anjali B. (@TheWayfarerSoul) August 19, 2020
#DelhiRains— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) August 19, 2020
Feel this beautiful sound of this Mansoon, it's Amazing. So peaceful 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/A8STVQ88W5
Water-logging and traffic jams have been observed in different parts of the city, which has caused significant inconvenience for people out on the roads.
#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/DuA0aTZuyC— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) August 19, 2020
The river Thames is now flowing on Delhi Roads.. #Delhi has indeed become #London. What a mesmerizing view sir. @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty— BabaGolmaal (@babagolmaal) August 19, 2020
have fulfilled their promises. लगे रही केजरीवाल. 😂 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/NgEmQzU1Jo
All I need is a cup of coffee and am in heaven already -that is till the phone flies off the hook with calls about water loggings -Oh the joys of working with Govt in Delhi #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/oxyyehnr1V— Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) August 19, 2020
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Delhi until 25 August.
All comments
Show new comments (0)