RIP PUBG: Memers Get To Ready to Chuckle As India Bans 118 More Chinese Apps, Games

Amid ongoing tensions on the Chinese border, India on Wednesday added 118 new names to the list of banned Chinese apps, citing national security reasons.
One of these now banned games is the very popular multi-player online game Players Unknown Battleground (PUBG) that had over 175 million downloads in India as of earlier this year.
The news of India banning the game along with 117 other Chinese apps somehow made Wednesday evening a lot funnier on social networking platforms. Hilarious memes on more Chinese apps being banned, including PUBG are trending on Twitter in India.
Govt ban #PUBGMOBILE— sachin singh (@_sachinsingh) September 2, 2020
Pubg squad: pic.twitter.com/73aoCiw3RQ
#PUBGMOBILE Meanwhile #PUBGBANNED players who spent money for Royal pass 😥 pic.twitter.com/TYq1C8UzwX— Gaurav Yadav (@gaurock20) September 2, 2020
#PUBGMOBILE got banned— priyanshi (@priyanshi_here_) September 2, 2020
..
Meanwhile instagram pic.twitter.com/96xrUqp0ev
#PUBGMOBILE— Deepanshu (@rock_hyper) September 2, 2020
Miss u boss pic.twitter.com/2a00RTubeG
Two minutes silence for PUBG users in India #PUBGMOBILE #pubgbannedinindia #pubg_banned pic.twitter.com/mfgVBveaXt— Amit Rajput (@Mr_rajpo00t) September 2, 2020
Indian Government finally banned #PUBG #PUBGMOBILE— Jeettayy (@jeet_budhiraja) September 2, 2020
Meanwhile me to the PUBG players I know: pic.twitter.com/goZcqNwvXQ
View this post on Instagram
The "survival of the fittest" idea-based battle game was launched by South Korean company video game company Bluehole in 2017. China’s tech giant Tencent, however, holds shares in PUBG's parent company leading to its ban in India. The game has been surrounded in controversies since its launch due to its addictive nature.
Over the years, several cases of violence because of PUBG rivalry have hit the headlines in India.
While a number of photo editing, camera modification and minor social networking Chinese apps made it to the fresh ban list in India, this time a significant number of mobile games like Ludo Rush, Chess World, Dang Tank and Art of Conquest and more also making the cut.
List of 118 mobile Apps from China banned by Govt of India over and above the 59 Apps banned earlier. pic.twitter.com/dVqYYJeAnc— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) September 2, 2020
In the past months, India has banned several popular Chinese apps like video-making app TikTok, UC Browser, shopping apps SheIn and Club Factory among others.
All comments
Show new comments (0)