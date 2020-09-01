Register
11:28 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A delegation of the Indian Army, right, marches to meet the delegation of the Chinese army, left, at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control at Bumla on the Indo-China Border, Monday, 30 October 2006

    China Fortifies Troops on Undefined Border, Controls 1,000 Km of Indian Territory in Ladakh - Report

    © AP Photo / MUSTAFA QURAISHI
    India
    Get short URL
    153
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107706/27/1077062765_0:118:3220:1930_1200x675_80_0_0_ec73892e65983f9295c840c19e2dce3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009011080334026-china-fortifies-troops-on-undefined-border-controls-1000-km-of-indian-territory-in-ladakh---report/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has accused China of fortifying its military presence along the border since April-May, which led to a violent clash on the night of 15 June between the two sides, leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead.

    China has been systematically mobilising its troops from Depsang Plains to Chushul along the undefined Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian daily The Hindu reported, citing intelligence sources on Tuesday.

    According to intelligence inputs given to the federal government, Chinese control in eastern Ladakh according to India’s perception of the LAC stood at about 1,000 sq.km, the daily report further reads.

    The standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies has been persisting for months despite several rounds of talks between military commanders and at diplomatic levels.

    In the latest incident, troops of China’s People’s Liberation Army attempted to transgress territory, which New Delhi perceived as under its control.

    “....PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo,” the Indian Defence Ministry stated on 31 August.

    While a Brigade Commander-level Flag Meeting was convened on Tuesday, India made it clear it was “committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity”.

    India and China have unresolved border disputes over Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast and in Ladakh. Both neighbours have been engaged in dialogues to resolve the issue. But so far there has been no success.

    The India-China border includes the 3,488 km LAC, which is mainly a land border in most regions. But in the Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh, it passes through a lake.

    India controls the western portion of the 45-km long lake, while the rest (about 119-km) is under Chinese control. Most of the clashes between the two countries have taken place in the Galvan Valley.

    Related:

    China Accuses India of Violating Line of Actual Control Amid Renewed Border Clashes
    Armed Conflict in Ladakh Certain to Restore Status Quo Between India and China - Army Veteran
    India Orders Six Multi-Barrel Guided Launchers to Deploy Along China Border
    Tags:
    military, Ladakh region, Beijing, China, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse