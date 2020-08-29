Secret Tunnel Detected along India-Pakistan border in Jammu - Officials

New Delhi (Sputnik): The BSF safeguards the 3,300 km international border along India’s Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat areas. According to officials, there have been multiple incidents that have placed border security forces on a high-alert footing, due to what is claimed to be an infiltration of terrorists into India.

India's paramilitary Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel beneath the India-Pakistan international border fence in Jammu, officials said on Saturday.

BSF officials revealed to the media that the nearest Pakistani border post is about 400 metres from the 50-metre tunnel, discovered by a BSF patrol team in Jammu’s Samba sector.

Security officials, requesting anonymity, told Sputnik their personnel have launched a major search operation in the area, aiming to find other hidden structures which may be facilitating infiltration. The newly-found tunnel is said to be under close investigation at the present time.

BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana told the media on Saturday that he has directed frontier commanders to ensure the “anti-infiltration grid is intact and there are no gaps along this front”.

"The force later examined the tunnel and found plastic sandbags on its mouth that had ‘Pakistani markings’ on them," Asthana claimed.

India's Intelligence Bureau, linked to domestic intelligence, internal security and counter-intelligence, has joined the security operation, as a means of detecting other clandestine structures which could aid those seeking to smuggle arms and narcotics over from Pakistan.

Recently, Indian security agencies hinted that terrorists were trying to infiltrate India to carry out terror attacks.