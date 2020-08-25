Pakistan-Based Hackers Allegedly Break into Personal Website of India's Federal Minister

Pakistan-based hackers reportedly targeted the personal website of central Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Indian Independence Day (15 August), the minister’s office revealed to ANI on Tuesday.
The personal website with the domain name kishanreddy.com is "temporarily unavailable" after the said cyber attack.
The hackers warned the Government of India and put “messages related to Free Kashmir as well as Pakistan”, Reddy’s office in the city of Hyderabad confirmed to ANI.
It is suspected that since the website was supposedly hacked by Pakistan-based cyber criminals, they had attempted to fish out critical information and data of the Indian Government.
Small-time hackers, “hacktivists”, have repeatedly targeted government websites over the decades-old India-Pakistan rivalry, however, back in 2010, India's top probe agency, CBI, faced a major security attack. Some data from its website was successfully erased by Pakistani hackers.
