Have You Seen Impalas Fly? You Will If You've Seen Them Being Chased By the World’s Fastest Predator

Susanta Nanda, an officer in the Indian Forest Services (IFS) on Wednesday posted a video on Twitter that immerses you into 23-seconds of anxiety mixed in with some adventurous blood-rush.
The video, that seems to be recorded somewhere in Africa, shows an intense chase involving the world’s fastest predator – a Cheetah - aganist the backdrop of tourists witnessing the incredible scene live from their jungle safari jeeps.
A herd of Impalas - a medium-sized antelope found in eastern and southern Africa - are seen leaping out of the Cheetah’s reach, almost appearing as if they are flying.
The Cheetah on the other hand is gloriously doing what it’s known for, a stunning sprint while charging towards its lunch.
See for yourself.
Look what comes to the aid of the impalas at the end, while escaping from the claws of the cheetahs 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/G5hATYPyC2— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 26, 2020
