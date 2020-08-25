'How Dare You?' Greta Thunberg Trolled for Criticising India's Move to Hold Exams Amid Pandemic

New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite witnessing a record spike in coronavirus cases on a daily basis and battling floods in several states at the same time, the Indian government has refused to postpone its prestigious medical and engineering entrance exams, scheduled to be held this September.

World famous climate activist Greta Thunberg's post backing Indian students' call to defer university and college-level entrance exams for medical and engineering students has not gone down well with the country's netizens. They are now trolling the teen eco-activist for interfering in the country's internal affairs.

Taking to Twitter, Greta described the Indian government's decision to go ahead with the exams despite the pandemic and floods in the country as "deeply unfair".

It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 25, 2020

While several Indian netizens are trolling her for initially dropping out of school at a young age, others are taking a dig at her with a "how dare you" - a famous line from her speech at the United Nations where she chastised world leaders for their environmental policies. Thunberg has now returned to school after taking a year-long break to campaign for environmental issues. HOW DARE YOU....???? pic.twitter.com/cstxjfoGkr — Indian (@BharatVasi007) August 25, 2020

I stand with #PostponeJEEAndNEET ..



AND, for you, get out of India issues. We can handle our issues better.. — Prince Krishna Sri (@IPrinceKrishna) August 25, 2020

Can you tell me the fullform of JEE you 5th grade fail greta?? — Noor (@Siddhar15228767) August 25, 2020

Don’t poke your nose in our country pic.twitter.com/9hKXPXegBC — Puneet Sharma (@18joker81) August 25, 2020

India's Education Ministry has said it will not postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for aspiring engineering students, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams for undergraduate medical aspirants.

The Supreme Court of India also dismissed pleas filed against the government's decision, stating that "life cannot be stopped".

But others came out in support of Thunberg, thanking her for backing the Indian students' demands.

Many students expressed concerns that examination centres are too far away from their houses and travelling long distances would expose them and their family members to the infection.

She's right tho. If people really care they should speak up for us.



And one of these so called right wing journalist just called our student movement "Anti Indian".



Instead of playing propaganda, people should stand up for what's right. pic.twitter.com/z1RfFu4Obo — Akash Mishra 👨🏻‍💻 (@switchhitx) August 25, 2020

Thank you so much for raising our concerns 🙏🏻 — Shreya (@Shreyatweets02) August 25, 2020

India has a total of 3,170,942 coronavirus cases with 704,348 active cases. While 58,390 people have lost their lives to Covid-19, 2,404,585 have been cured and discharged.

Several states such as Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, and Kerala are either witnessing severe floods, or flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall.