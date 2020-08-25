Register
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a news conference at the COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Thunberg is in Madrid where a global U.N.-sponsored climate change conference is taking place

    'How Dare You?' Greta Thunberg Trolled for Criticising India's Move to Hold Exams Amid Pandemic

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite witnessing a record spike in coronavirus cases on a daily basis and battling floods in several states at the same time, the Indian government has refused to postpone its prestigious medical and engineering entrance exams, scheduled to be held this September.

    World famous climate activist Greta Thunberg's post backing Indian students' call to defer university and college-level entrance exams for medical and engineering students has not gone down well with the country's netizens. They are now trolling the teen eco-activist for interfering in the country's internal affairs. 

    Taking to Twitter, Greta described the Indian government's decision to go ahead with the exams despite the pandemic and floods in the country as "deeply unfair".

    India's Education Ministry has said it will not postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for aspiring engineering students, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams for undergraduate medical aspirants.

    The Supreme Court of India also dismissed pleas filed against the government's decision, stating that "life cannot be stopped".  

    But others came out in support of Thunberg, thanking her for backing the Indian students' demands.

    Many students expressed concerns that examination centres are too far away from their houses and travelling long distances would expose them and their family members to the infection.

    India has a total of 3,170,942 coronavirus cases with 704,348 active cases. While 58,390 people have lost their lives to Covid-19, 2,404,585 have been cured and discharged.

    Several states such as Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, and Kerala are either witnessing severe floods, or flood-like situations due to heavy rainfall.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Twitter, Greta Thunberg, India
