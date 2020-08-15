Register
09:57 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Policemen stand in a line during a flag hoisting function for Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

    Independence Day Celebrations Top Twitter Trend In India

    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    India
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080177179_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_5f6ec3904dd06f8e2d684972fcddb281.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008151080176623-independence-day-celebrations-top-twitter-trend-in-india/

    India, which obtained its freedom from British rule on 15 August 1947, is celebrating its Independence Day today. Even though the celebrations remained muted this year due to social distancing norms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indians took to social media to mark the occasion.

    India's Independence Day celebrations ruled social media with hashtags like Independence Day, Jai Hind (Hail India), and 15 August featuring as the top trends on Twitter. In fact, the top seven trends on Twitter, with several hashtags in Hindi, were dedicated to Independence Day celebrations.

    The prominent hashtags relating to the 74 the Independence Day celebrations in the country, trending since early Saturday, are Independence Day, Jai Hind (Hail India), 74th Independence Day, Vande Mataram (Hail the Motherland), 15 August and Indians, among several other hashtags in Hindi. India attained freedom from the British rule on 15 August 1947. 

    The Independence day hashtags started trending early on Saturday, almost coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation to mark the occasion. Indians took to Twitter to spreading messages of peace and harmony and wish each other well.   

    ​A Twitter user shared a video from Hyderabad in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh showing people standing in attention at a market place paying their respect to the country's National Anthem, which was playing on the public announcement system in the backdrop. 

    ​Another user posted a picture of German Shepherd, Raja, part of Indian Border Security Force's K9 unit, and his handler participating in the celebrations.

    People also used the occasion to thank the Coronawarriors who have been on the front lines of the fight with the deadly disease since the first case was reported in February this year. PM Modi expressed his gratitude for doctors, nurses and sanitisation workers in his address to the nation earlier in the day. 

    Picturesque images of monuments lit up in the tricolour of the nation's flag were also shared; one Tweet featured a video of a parajump featuring the Indian flag, which added adrenaline to the celebrations.    

    ​The festivities commenced with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation. In his address, PM Modi said that the country's scientists are working tirelessly for a vaccine against COVID-19, and the government will begin production of the vaccine once it receives the go-ahead.  

    Related:

    India to Scale Down Its Grand Independence Day Celebrations Amid COVID-19 Scare
    India Bans Drones, Aircraft Over Delhi Amid Terror Threat Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations
    Two Policemen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Kashmir on Eve of India's Independence Day
    Tags:
    celebrations, Independence Day, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse