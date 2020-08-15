Register
07:33 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets officers as he arrives to attend Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

    India's Modi: Mitigating COVID-19 Impact Top Priority for Gov't, Vaccine Delivery Plan in Place

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080176197_0:13:2380:1352_1200x675_80_0_0_ea81235504fa125598a889d4dfbf8311.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008151080176015-indias-modi-mitigating-covid-19-impact-top-priority-for-govt-vaccine-delivery-plan-in-place/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India, which attained freedom from British rule on 15 August 1947, is celebrating its Independence Day today. The celebrations, however, are limited this year due to social distancing norms that need to be practised amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Addressing India on the occasion of the nation's 73rd anniversary of its independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that delivery mechanism of COVID-19 vaccines -- which are under various stages of trials -- has been finalised by the government. On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi also launched a National Digital Health Mission and announced a mega-expenditure on infrastructure worth $1.4 trillion to help the economy fight the impact of the pandemic.   

    Stressing that mitigating the impact of COVID-19 is the top priority of the government, PM Modi said, "Our scientists are working on a vaccine against COVID-19 with full dedication. Three COVID-19 vaccines are under various stages of testing. Once we get a green signal from scientists, production will take place at full speed. We have finalised the plan to ensure availability of the vaccine to the masses."

    Pharmaceutical companies like Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila and the Serum Institute of India (SII) are working on vaccines against COVID-19. While Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are conducting phase II human trials of their domestically-produced vaccines, SII has collaborated with Oxford University which is jointly working on a vaccine with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.  

    Thanking 'Corona warriors' such as doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers, PM Modi said, “A large number of people have been affected due to coronavirus. I am confident that we will emerge victorious in our fight against the pandemic.”

    $1.4 Infrastructure Pipeline

    In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi also outlined a $1.4 trillion infrastructure pipeline to give the economy a boost amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “India has lined up an expenditure of $1.4 trillion on the infrastructure sector. Out of the total expenditure, projects worth almost $1 billion have already been identified. Faced with challenges, infrastructure investment will help accrue a lot of benefits to the economy. A holistic infrastructure development plan is being worked upon,” Modi said. The PM indicated that an integrated development approach to infrastructure will be pursued by the Indian government and added that for port-led development, the country will soon connect all its ports with four-lane highways.

    National Digital Health Mission

    On the healthcare front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a National Digital Health Mission. The mission aims to offer an integrated health care service to all individuals. It will serve as a common platform for all healthcare related services. All health records of an individual will be consolidated on a single platform.

    “Under the health mission, digital health identification cards will be issued to all the citizens of the country. Records pertaining to health tests, consultation records, and payment can be done on single platform,” PM Modi said.

    Vocal For Local

    On the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi yet again stressed his vision for a self-reliant India. The PM had issued a call for self-reliance on 12 May while announcing the $266 billion economic stimulus package to help industries and businesses withstand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stressing a self-reliant economy, PM Modi said, “Raw materials get exported from India and finished goods are imported to India. This cannot continue for long. I am confident that India will become self-reliant. When the corona crisis began, we were facing shortage of N-95 masks, ventilators, and PPE kits. Now, India is exporting these items.” PM mentioned that even during the pandemic, large global corporations have made investments in India. “Foreign Direct Investment in India has gone up by 18 percent in the last one year,” PM Modi said.  

    One Year Since the Revocation of Kashmir's Special Status 

    Commemorating the completion of one year since the abolition of Article 370, which provided quasi-autonomy to Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that elections will soon be held in Jammu and Kashmir. “The delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this," he said in his Independence Day address to the nation. On 5 August 2019, the Indian parliament abrogated the decades-old temporary special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which had been secured under Article 370 of the country's constitution. The article allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have a separate constitution, penal code, and legislation for itself.

    Related:

    After Defence, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pushes ‘Made in India’ Mantra in the Power Sector
    Narendra Modi: Democratic Countries Must Come Together to Solve Post-COVID Economic Crisis
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges Indians to Pay Income Tax, Adopt Fair Practices
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, celebrations, Independence Day, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse