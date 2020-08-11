Netizens Amazed as Google Offers 'People Cards' in India to Boost Users’ Online Visibility

New Delhi (Sputnik): The somewhat awkward process of opening your wallet and pulling out visiting cards to exchange with people you’ve just met could soon become an “ancient practice”. Now, the spell-like phrase that is magically replacing the prevalent social conundrum of sharing cards is the simple, swanky “Google me”.

Google India on Tuesday launched a new feature called “People Cards” on its search engine. These are basically digital visiting cards which allow users to add basic information about themselves along with a picture to boost their online visibility in searches.

Google's browser Chrome had 80.71 percent of the market share in India as of July 2020, research firm StatCounter had noted.

Indians have been instructed by Google to just look up their names in searches and customise their “People Card” by adding their educational and professional backgrounds, email address, contact number, social networking profiles, and location. Once customised, the “People Cards” are activated by Google in a “few hours”.

Google India took to Twitter to announce the roll-out of this new search feature.

​Tech-savvy Indians quickly began testing the “People Cards” and applauded Google for the “amazing initiative”.

​Currently, “People Cards” only come with support for the English language; however, Google will be rolling out more language options for the feature in the time ahead. Information about a roll-out of the feature in other countries remains unclear as of now.