Register
04:25 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009

    Trade War or Turf Fight: What’s Behind India's Plans to Curb Chinese Imports Via Proxy Nations

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105632/55/1056325567_0:56:2964:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_7cb10b295f36cbcd7e67ac76ee746cf7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008111080122392-trade-war-or-turf-fight-whats-behind-indias-plans-to-curb-chinese-imports-via-proxy-nations/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has upped the ante against Chinese imports in the wake of border tensions in Ladakh. Restrictions have been imposed on power tillers, steel, and bamboo to insulate domestic industries against cheap imports. And apart from Foreign Direct Investments, New Delhi has also barred China from Indian public procurement contracts.

    India is considering measures to prevent China from using its trade partners in Southeast Asia as proxy re-export bases for pushing Chinese goods into India.

    India has plans to rework its free trade agreements (FTAs) with South Asian nations to ensure that Chinese products do not make their way into India via countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam with which India has FTA, according to Indian Commerce Ministry sources.

    Use of proxy nations to route products to India has been a practice China has been deploying, according to a report compiled by the Indian parliamentary standing committee on commerce in 2018.

    The report came down heavily on the Chinese practice of “re-routing” its products through countries with which India has a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

    “The underdeveloped members of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) have served as hubs for Chinese exporters to circumvent anti-dumping and countervailing duties,” said the report of the committee tabled in the Indian parliament in July 2018.

    This is precisely the reason why India is planning to rework its FTA with the South Asian free trade blocs, the ministry’s sources have indicated.

    But is this akin to stoking a trade war or just part of India’s effort to protect its trade in view of the malpractices used by China to gain access to the Indian market?

    India-China Sikkim border
    © CC BY 2.0 / BMN Network / india-china-sikkim-border-doklam-620x400
    De-Coupling India’s Economy from China: Brouhaha or New Roadmap?
    Analysts point out several reasons why this cannot be perceived as a tit-for-tat trade retaliation on the part of India.

    They say that if FTA conditions like country of origin or value addition are not being adhered to then India can take measures or rework the deals. Also, if India feels that its national security is being compromised in any way, then it is free to take countermeasures.

    Rahul K. Mishra, professor of strategy and international management at the IILM Institute for Higher Education, told Sputnik, “There is something like country of origin clause in a trade deal under which there has to be a value addition of at least 40 percent needs to be done to access the zero percent tariff to trade. For example, if Thailand has signed a FTA with India, and if Thai companies do not comply with the value addition clause and just re-export whatever they have imported from China, it is a violation of the FTA agreement.

    “So, India can always insist on two things. One, enforcement of country of origin clause and value addition for the industrial goods should be done in the country that has signed FTA. Apart from that, to protect a particular industry and jobs also, India can have in place clauses restricting entry of particular industry,” Mishra added.

    He said that when it comes to multilateral agreements, that come under World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, India can restrict a particular product or a country on grounds of national security.  

    India has got multilateral trade agreements with a number of South Asian Trade blocs, which may also be reworked owing to the growing concerns on the trade deficit front, which the Narendra Modi government is taking very seriously.

    The widespread feeling in the Indian government is that the country has not benefitted from these agreements, according to Commerce Ministry sources.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Border Skirmish With China Hurts RCEP's Plan to Induct India 'Unconditionally' into Free Trade Bloc
    A November 2019 report by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry pointed out India’s trade deficit with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) increased ever since an FTA with the bloc was signed in 2009. 

    From $23 billion in 2010, Indian exports to ASEAN increased to $36 billion in 2018, registering an annual growth of 5 percent annually. In the same period, however, India’s imports from ASEAN witnessed a 8 percent annual growth from $30 billion to $57 billion.

    India has got a wide trade deficit with China too, which it is trying to address by reducing the non-essential category imports. 

    Bilateral trade between India and China amounted to about $87 billion in 2018-19, according to the Indian Ministry of Trade and Commerce. However, it is lopsided in favour of China, with India’s trade deficit running over $50 billion between 2016 and 2019.

    In the wake of ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh, India has clamped a slew of trade restrictions on its northern neighbor. 

    India recently extended an anti-dumping duty on certain varieties of steel until this December and imposed higher duties on bamboo imports.

    Restrictions have also been put on imports of power tillers, while customs duty has been increased on 89 items to curb imports such as footwear, toys, and furniture, among other goods.

    Related:

    India Resorts to Trade Protectionism in Budget to Counter US, China
    India Seeks to Win Investment Amid Ongoing China-US Trade War, Coronavirus Outbreak
    Beijing Trumpets Trade Inter-Dependency as India Vows to Scrutinise "Made in China" Goods
    Tags:
    deficit, export, import, free trade, Trade, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Between the ridges of the Northern Tien Shan in Kyrgyzstan, at an altitude of 1608 meters above sea level, there is a hot lake that does not freeze in winter - Issyk-Kul. It is the main local tourist attraction. Guests from different countries are attracted by the healing climate and numerous health resorts.
    Between Sky And Rocks: Most Beautiful Mountain Lakes Across the Globe
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse