Netizens Shower Blessings as Serbian Actress Natasa, Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Welcome Baby Boy

New Delhi (Sputnik): On 1 January, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya proposed to Serbian actress-model Natasa Stankovic. Photos of their engagement went viral through Pandya’s Instagram posts. However, the photos also invited trolls and racial slurs.

Serbian actress and model Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya are ecstatic as they welcome the arrival of a baby boy in their life.

On Thursday, Hardik took to social media to share an adorable image of his newborn.

In the photo, which is being widely shared on social media platforms, the elated father can be seen holding his child's little hand.

"We are blessed with our baby boy," Hardik Pandya wrote.

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020

As the news of the baby broke, netizens showered their blessings on the couple and congratulated them.

Many congratulations to you both, have a great time being a parent. God bless the lil Champ ♥️♥️💪 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 30, 2020

Congratulations Hardik Shubhkamnaye Pandya ❤😄🙏 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) July 30, 2020

Since the announcement of their engagement, the couple have been sharing photos on their social media accounts.

Hardik has been able to spend time with Stankovic as all sports activities are banned in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the end of May, the flamboyant cricketer announced the pregnancy of Stankovic and shared a photo of their private ceremony.