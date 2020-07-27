Rapid Test Kit for COVID-19 Developed by Indian, Israeli Scientists to Give Results in Seconds

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Israel earlier decided to collaborate in developing advanced rapid test kits for COVID-19 after a series of telephone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu following the outbreak of the global pandemic.

A group of Israeli scientists arrived in New Delhi on Monday via a special plane to conduct a series of final stage tests for a rapid COVID-19 test kit, jointly being developed with scientists from the Indian Defence labs.

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka, who accompanied the scientists said, the rapid test for COVID-19 would give the results within seconds.

"It will be a great game changer the way tests are being done for COVID-19", said Malka.

He said the special plane also carried several new machines used in the treatment of COVID-19, and Israel would share the technology with India.

A message to the people of India from the plane I headed from Israel which landed in New Delhi this morning. #GrowingPartnership pic.twitter.com/98UI1BdV1I — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) July 27, 2020

​"New tech is developed rigorously, tested rigorously, and the bar is high", said Professor K. Vijaya Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to India's federal government.

Start of a @DRDO_India @CSIR_IND collaboration with Israel Defence R&D on tests to rapidly detect SARS-CoV-2. New tech is developed rigorously, tested rigorously, and the bar is high. Kudos on coming this far and all the best to the teams on the next steps. https://t.co/ttqYZd1viz — Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) July 27, 2020

The ​Israeli Embassy in New Delhi tweeted last week that both countries would engage in unprecedented anti-COVID-19 cooperation in the coming weeks to "merge Israeli technology with Indian development and production capabilities to allow a swift resumption of normal life alongside the virus".

"In the first outbreak of COVID-19 in Israel, India gave Israel special authorisation to acquire medicine, masks, and protective gear. Now, Israel is proud to reciprocate this significant gesture & grant authorisation for purchasing of respirators to its great friend in the East", said the mission in New Delhi in another tweet.

Israel's Directorate of Defence Research Development has tested a dozen diagnostic technologies since the outbreak of the pandemic. Some of them have matured and passed initial trials in Israel. These will now be used on a wide range of patients to prove their effectiveness, said the Israeli Ministry of Defence in a statement.

Scientists from both countries will jointly test four technologies in India: a voice test, breathalyzer test based on terra-hertz waves, an isothermal test, and a polyamino acids test.

India's total COVID-19 caseload is 1,435,453. The number of active cases stands at 485,114, while some 32,771 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far.