'Hitchhiker' Snake Rides with Biker in India's Mumbai - Video

In a video of the incident which is going viral on social media, the biker can be seen using a twig to remove the snake from his bike. People can be seen gathering near him on the side of the road. The snake realises that the free ride is over and slithers into the nearby bushes.
Watch: A red sand boa, a non-venomous snake, slithering under the rear seat of a moving Royal Enfield motorbike at Virar (east). The rider was alerted by another biker who saw the moving snake. pic.twitter.com/hMWf4vcoyp— TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) July 7, 2020
A red sand boa, a non-venomous snake, slithering under the rear seat of a moving Royal Enfield motorbike at Virar (east). The rider was alerted by another biker who saw the moving snake. #RoyalEnfield #Rider #snakes #Virar pic.twitter.com/ficPIwXSsM— Kaustubh Tirmalle (@21Kaustubh) July 7, 2020
According to wildlife experts, it was a Boiga Trigonata, commonly known as cat snake, which is semi-venomous.
