Rat Snakes Caught Amid Mating Dance Ritual in India, Video Goes Viral

A pair of naughty snakes was caught on camera performing a mating dance ritual in Valmiki National Park, located in the Indian state of Bihar near the India-Nepal border.
Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan, a popular personality on social media, identified the dynamic dancing duo as rat snakes.
In the video, the two snakes can be seen tangling their bodies around each other while lifting a few feet in the air.
Have you see mating/combat dance of Rat Snakes. Here it is from Valmiki Tiger Reserve. Via @DEFCCOfficial pic.twitter.com/4ucv38hD42— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 7, 2020
The mating dance is actually combat between male snakes competing to determine which is strong enough to pursue the female in the area.
