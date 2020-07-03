Register
13:51 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Orphaned Indian baby girls are cared for by nuns and staff at The Matruchhaya Orphanage which is run by The Sisters of Charity of St. Anne Trust in Nadiad some 60kms. from Ahmedabad on October 29, 2011

    Orphanages, Shelter Homes in India Face Capital Crunch as Funding Dries up Amid Pandemic

    © AFP 2020 / SAM PANTHAKY
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/78/1079787883_0:91:3077:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_000013e51eb387ffc1542e90f3b5add6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007031079786927-orphanages-shelter-homes-in-india-face-capital-crunch-as-funding-dries-up-amid-pandemic/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Non-profit organisations in India have swiftly risen to serve people by engaging in COVID-19 relief work and extending help to the vulnerable sections of society. However, NGOs do not only operate in times of crisis. A steep reduction in corporate and public funding is set to hamper their projects for months to come.

    With a majority of donations and charity diverted to COVID-19 relief, shelter homes and orphanages in India are living on the edge. While some NGOs say that most of their sponsors have withdrawn support, others point out that they have to put new admissions on hold.

    "Due to the cash crunch we are quite literally working hand to mouth. For each new aspect of our projects, we execute immediate fundraisers", said Geetanjali Chopra, founder, Wishes & Blessings NGO, which also runs a shelter house in Delhi for the elderly, told Sputnik. The shelter home houses eight women and four men.

    Gitanjali stated that the lack of funding and the sponsorship withdrawal have forced the NGO to look for new sponsors for these programmes to ensure that they continue uninterrupted.

    Similary, the Muskurahat Foundation is working with 11 different shelter homes and orphanages across the country. Co-founder Ayush Khandelwal tells Sputnik that "Shelter homes and orphanages that they are working with are striving for even regular supplies and vegetables. Majority of donors in crowdfunding backed out and the donation capacity of many individuals also decreased to a great extent".

    The homes that Muskarahat works with combined have more than 300 kids varying from ages 4 to 20 years old.

    Reduction in Corporate Funding

    In India, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Act mandates that at least two percent of the revenue by large corporations should be spent on means to resolve social issues and NGOs.

    Most of the CSR funds, which are the financial backbone of these NGOs, have been directed towards the dedicated COVID-19 relief fund PMCARES, launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or to other local reliefs.

    An in-depth study conducted by FSG, a social action non-profit, points out that funding for traditional CSR activities could be cut by 30-60 percent. While contractual commitments might still come through, agreements made verbally are likely to take the maximum hit.

    The pandemic has pushed families already living on the edge deeper into poverty, which has sparked fear that more couples will abandon their children or look for help. However, already operating under a funding crunch, the NGOs are either not functioning at their maximum capacity are putting new admissions on hold.

    "One of the more serious regrets we are facing as an organisation is that we have put all new admissions on hold", Wishes & Blessings NGO founder Geetanjali said.

    India’s national CSR data portal suggests that companies spend around $278 million on the development sector related to the marginal sections of society.

    Will Gov't Act as Surrogate?

    Non-profit organisations come into the picture when government policies and welfare schemes do not trickle down to the needy and marginalised due to various limitations.

    Muskurahat Foundation co-founder Ayush Khandelwal says that a lot of thought has been given to saving big business, but very little thought has been given to the social sector.

    "The independent young foundations, which were to an extent similar to MSMEs, were granted no help or no wave off of any sort from the government", he said.

    As per government records, India has nearly 3.4 million NGOs that work in several sectors, ranging from disaster relief to advocacy for marginalised and disadvantaged communities.

    India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development implements projects like the Swadhar Greh Scheme for deserted women and female survivors of natural disaster, the Ujjawala Scheme for combating the trafficking of women and children for commercial sexual exploitation, the Working Women’s Hostel Scheme, and the Family Counselling Centre through NGOs.

    The government’s latest data says that around 73,387 working women are receiving benefits through the Working Women’s Hostel Scheme, 412,205 women from the Family Counselling Centre, 5,000 from the Ujjawala Scheme, and 12,500 deserted women from the Swadhar Greh Scheme across the country.

    India's government has rolled out a $2.6 billion package for daily wage labourers, who have been the worst hit by the pandemic-induced lockdown imposed on 25 March.

    Related:

    Twitter Erupts as Pakistani Advert Features Children Dreaming of Conquering India
    Children Whose Parents Have Citizenship Won't be Sent to 'Detention Camps' - India's Supreme Court
    More Destitute Parents Want to Relinquish Kids For Adoption During Pandemic, Maharashtra NGO Says
    Tags:
    funding, NGOs, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse