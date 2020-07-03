Register
08:53 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Small bottles labeled with a Vaccine COVID-19 sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020

    India Joins COVID-19 Vaccine Race, Promises 15 August as Deadline

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    India
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/71/1079527142_0:198:3290:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_32c1f90554efab4ce1bb060a1f5b9685.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007031079781957-india-joins-covid-19-vaccine-race-promises-15-august-as-deadline/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Out of a total of 140 companies across the world, seven Indian companies are also working on vaccine development against COVID-19. India's Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila have received approval from the authorities to conduct human clinical trials of the vaccine against the disease.

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that it aims to launch a coronavirus vaccine being developed in partnership with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for public health use by India’s Independence Day on 15 August. Apart from Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine named Covaxin, yet another Indian pharmaceutical company, Zydus Cadila has got permission for human trials of a vaccine developed by it.

    India’s apex medical research body, ICMR has been working with twelve institutes for clinical trials of the first domestically-produced vaccine against COVID-19. The council wrote to all these institutes late Thursday mentioning that it envisages launching the vaccine for public health use by 15 August at the latest.

    "It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public health use at the latest by 15th August 2020 after completion of all clinical trials. Bharat Biotech is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, the final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in this project", the ICMR letter says.

    ICMR has also told the institutes to “fast track” the clinical trials of the vaccine as it is one of the “top priority projects” being monitored at the highest level of government.

    Small bottles labeled with a Vaccine COVID-19 sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    PM Modi Reviews COVID Vaccine Preparedness Day After India's First Candidate Enters Clinical Trial
    After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential COVID-19 vaccine developed in India has been approved for human clinical trials by the local authorities, according to sources in the government. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved human clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila – a pharmaceutical company based in the Indian state of Ahmedabad.

    A senior government source said, “Zydus Cadila has submitted data to DCGI based on animal trial they conducted. Animals like mice, rabbits, guinea pigs, and rats were used. The animals developed antibodies against the virus", said a government source.

    Zydus Cadila has been granted permission to conduct Phase I and Phase II clinical trials after successful animal trials, the official added.

    Currently, at least 13 experimental vaccines are at various stage of clinical trials, while 127 other companies or government bodies are engaged in developing vaccines to fight COVID-19.

    Last Friday, the World Health Organisation identified candidates developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Moderna Inc as the frontrunners in the race to launch effective vaccines against the virus. Brazil has already signed a $127 million agreement with the British developer to start producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine locally.

    Meanwhile, total coronavirus cases in India have reached to 625,544, with 20,903 cases registered over the past 24 hours. The Indian Health Ministry also claimed that 20,032 people recovered from the virus over the same time period.

    Related:

    India’s Apex Court Raps 4 States Over Covid-19 Mismanagement
    India's Rajasthan to Sue Yoga Guru Ramdev Over 'Illegal Human Trial' of Anti-COVID-19 Drug
    COVID-19: India's Haryana Becomes Second State to Begin Plasma Therapy After Delhi
    Tags:
    clinical tests, clinical trial, trial, pharmaceuticals, pandemic, COVID-19, vaccine, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse