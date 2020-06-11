Register
13:45 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man stretches his leg as people walk along the promenade at Marine Drive after some restrictions were lifted during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, June 8, 2020

    COVID-19 Not in Community Transmission Stage in India, Says Apex Medical Research Body

    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/49/1079584900_0:59:3068:1785_1200x675_80_0_0_8f456b0ef5bea8b2936331570f494373.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006111079584622-covid-19-not-in-community-transmission-stage-in-india-says-apex-medical-research-body/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s apex biomedical research and policy body has conducted a serological survey in 69 of the worst COVID-19 infected districts of the country. The survey's purpose was to understand the prevalence of the viral infection in India’s population and its impact on unlocking strategies.

    A serological survey conducted by India’s apex biomedical research and policy body has come to the conclusion that COVID-19 is not in the community transmission stage in the country. The chief of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that the prevalence of the viral infection is less than 1 percent.

    "India is such a large country and the prevalence is so low, less than 1 percent in small districts, in urban areas it may be slightly higher, in the containment areas it may be still slightly higher. But definitely India is not in community transmission and I would like to emphasis it is not in community transmission", said Professor Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR in New Delhi.

    Professor Bhargava said the lockdown and containment measures have helped to keep the virus in check.

    "But we have to continue with our strategy of testing, tracing, tracking, quarantine, and containment measures. We should not give up our guard on these", said Professor Bhargava.

    ​The key outcome of the survey are:

    • 0.73 percent of the population in these 69 districts had evidence of past exposure to COVID-19;
    • Lockdown/containment has been successful in keeping it low and preventing its spread;
    • A large proportion of the population is still susceptible;
    • Risk is higher in urban areas (1.09) and urban slums (1.89) than rural areas; Infection fatality rate is very low, 0.08 percent.

    The ICMR chief said the serological survey was conducted to provide scientific guidance in containing the COVID-19 infection and that multiple surveys would be conducted in the coming days.

    India enforced a national lockdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 from midnight on 24 March and the prolonged closure was partially lifted on 1 June. Several state governments had expressed apprehension that opening up of the lockdown would exacerbate the situation as several regions were showing upward infection trends.

    The current COVID-19 tally in India is 137,448 active cases as of Thursday. Some 141,029 persons have been cured, while 8,102 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far, according to data released by the federal Health Ministry.

     

     

    Related:

    Lockdown Keeps Couples Away From Contraception, Not Sex; Highest Baby Boom Looms Over India
    Lockdown 4.0: What India Can Expect After 54 Days of COVID-19-Induced Social Distancing
    India Needs a Strategy to Exit Lockdown: Global Epidemiologist to Former Opposition Congress Chief
    Tags:
    lockdown, COVID-19, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse