Two Terrorists Killed, 5 Members of Pakistan-Based Terror Group Lashkar-e-Taiba Arrested in Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian security forces have been engaged in major counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley since April of this year. Security forces have eliminated more than 110 terrorists so far, with intelligence services claiming that infiltration attempts from the Pakistani border may witness a sharp increase this summer.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir along with the security forces have killed two terrorists in the Sopore area of Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter broke out during the wee hours of Thursday.

The police have yet to determine what group the two terrorists belonged to. Two to three terrorists are believed to still be trapped, and a search operation at the scene is still underway.

“We had specific information about the presence of terrorists in Sopore. A joint party search was launched and as the security personnel moved near the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon security forces leading to an encounter in the area", a senior police official in Jammu and Kashmir said.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Sopore as a precautionary measure to prevent anything untoward from happening.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police along with the security forces have also busted a terror module of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested five terrorist associates from Budgam, the officials said.

​According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ifshan Ahmad Ganie, Imran Rashid, Mohsin Qadir, Abid Rather, and Owais Ahmad.

“The five were arrested during a search operation. We have recovered heavy arms and ammunition from their possession. An initial investigation has revealed that the group provided logistic support and shelter to active LeT terrorists and had been active in the area for the last few months", a senior police official said.

He further said a case under relevant sections of Indian law has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is one of the largest and most active Islamist militant organisations in South Asia. The group reportedly operates a number of terrorist training camps in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and is banned by the United Nations. As per official data, around 120 terrorists have been killed in operations in the valley since 1 January.