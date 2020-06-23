Kashmir Police Chief Accuses Pakistan of Trying to Infiltrate With More Terrorists

New Delhi (Sputnik): Early on Tuesday morning, two militants and a paramilitary soldier were killed following a gunfight between security forces and militants in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police personnel confiscated the two AK-47 assault rifles the militants had used..

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday accused Pakistan of trying to send more terrorists into the valley through several areas and planning to attack security forces.

According to Singh, more members of Pakistan-based terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba are being sent to Kashmir through different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir region.

“We have reports that militants (JeM) are again planning to implement an IED-based incident against the security forces and we are fully alert,” Singh said after the wreath-laying ceremony for the paramilitary soldier who lost his life during an encounter in Pulwama district earlier in the day.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces on Tuesday had busted an active terrorist hideout and recovered military equipment including grenades, automatic rifle magazines and administrative supplies from the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Security forces have stepped up operations to eliminate the militants from the valley since it was stripped off its special status in August 2019.

Officials believe that violence in the valley has decreased following the government’s decision to revoke the special quasi-autonomous status of Kashmir. But over the last few months, the security forces and police have been involved in several gun battles with the militants in the valley.

According to the official data, around 110 militants have been killed in operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Over 30 militants were killed in June.

“Over 50 terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen, around 20 were from Lashkar-e-Taiba, 20 from Jaish-e-Mohammed and the rest from smaller banned outfits like Al-Badr, Anssar Gazwatul Hind etc,” Singh said.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied Indian accusations that it's harbouring terrorists, with Prime Minister Imran Khan claiming, in turn, that India is trying to divert the world's attention from the "genocide" in Kashmir and warned that "a false flag operation" by New Delhi was "imminent" in India-administered Kashmir.