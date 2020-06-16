Indian Man Forced to Drink Urine, Thrashed by Villagers Over 'Affair With Married Woman' - Video

In a video, which is now going viral on social media, a youth is being made to gulp down urine as he's surrounded by a group of men, while another video shows him being forced to drink water from a shoe.
According to the police, the incident took place on Monday in Rajasthan’s Sirohi distict, when the victim who was reportedly having an affair with a married woman was called out by the villagers after which he was kidnapped.
“They took him to an isolated place and made him drink urine as a punishment. The group of men also thrashed him with shoes", a senior police officer said.
Video of a man forced to drink urine goes viral. He is also being beaten up by several people. Language and clothes indicate it is from Sirohi district and Rebari community. @fpjindia @PoliceRajasthan#Rajasthan #Atrocity pic.twitter.com/cFwWUbfJNd— Dr Sangeeta Pranvendra (@sangpran) June 16, 2020
The badly beaten up boy is seen being forced to drink water from a shoe in yet another video. @fpjindia @PoliceRajasthan #Rajasthan #Atrocity pic.twitter.com/DyMqp62XjZ— Dr Sangeeta Pranvendra (@sangpran) June 16, 2020
The police officer also said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the nine named accused and a search to nab them was underway.
