Man Held for Assaulting Chinese National With Sticks Over Feeding of Stray Dogs in Uttar Pradesh

A man identified as Amarpal Singh was arrested on Friday evening for allegedly harassing and assaulting a Chinese woman in the Greater Noida area of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar after feeding some stray dogs, police officials said.
“Based on the Chinese national’s complaint, a First information report was registered on Thursday following which the accused has been arrested. The man has been arrested under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 354B (assault or use of criminal force by a man against a woman with intent to disrobe) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code,” said a senior police officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar police.
On 27 May, the Chinese woman took to Twitter and narrated her ordeal in a detailed note.
Chinese lady thrashed with a stick by an Indian man while walking in the morning in ATS PARADISO. G.Noida. and attacks me from behind till I bleed, black and blue. Help me! I want justice as soon as possible.@saurabhpfa @Manekagandhibjp @myogiadityanath @Uppolice @dmgbnagar pic.twitter.com/wAiriiYlg7— Carol ZH (@CarolZH4) May 27, 2020
Responding to her tweet, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Women safety officer Vrinda Shukla stated that she has consistently assured the Chinese national of the police's full support.
“Residents of the district and animal lovers have been worried about the reported aggression against the Chinese national of Greater Noida. Since the case came to light the victim was given full support and assurance while she stated that the district police is truly committed to the dignity and security of all women,” Shukla said.
