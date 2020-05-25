Register
10:50 GMT25 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Snapchat

    Instagram Rival Snapchat Grows by 120% In India, Focuses on 'Culturally Relevant' Products

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107540/11/1075401127_0:68:1300:799_1200x675_80_0_0_2b57ceedc4bb2ef1c9ae1d864cedd065.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005251079411004-instagram-rival-snapchat-grows-by-120-in-india-focuses-on-culturally-relevant-products/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India, with its huge population of millennials, makes for the largest market of several mobile applications including WhatsApp and TikTok among others. According to US-based analytics firm App Annie, Indians downloaded 40 billion apps from Google Play and Apple’s App Store between 2016 and 2019.

    As testimony to its popularity in India, photo-messaging app Snapchat on Monday said it has witnessed 120 percent user growth in the country as of March 2020.

    The platform that allows users to upload temporary at-the-moment pictures and videos called “snaps” for a 24-hour window noted a 20 percent hike in its global user base, taking the total number of active users to 229 million.

    Even though the company does not officially reveal country-specific data, German analytics firm Statista notes that with 28.2 million users, India is Snapchat’s second biggest market.

    Snapchat was launched in the US in 2011. It shot to fame quickly in India, despite its CEO Evan Spiegel not considering a “poor country like India" for the platform’s expansion.

    In 2015, Speigel had controversially remarked, “This app is only for rich people and I don't want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain". The statement was not taken lightly by Indian Snapchat users, who uninstalled the app, drastically affecting Snapchat’s business, even at a global level.

    Later in 2019, after having realised the potential of the Indian market, the platform inaugurated its country office in Mumbai.

    Along with the inclusion of several regional Indian languages on its system, Snapchat has been reaching out to Indian developers, in order to offer authentic features and Augmented Reality (AR) filters to its Indian as well as global users.

    In 2019, the platform housed 11 Lens Studio workshops in colleges and universities across India. This year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, these sessions are being streamed online in partnership with several renowned institutes including the Pearl Academy and Symbiosis. 

    The app is often compared to Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram, which also offers Snapchat-like features and experience with AR filters and a 24-hour story format. 

    Instagram, however, is more popular and used in India with 88 million users as recorded by Statista. 

     

    Tags:
    growth, augmented reality, Instagram, Facebook, Spain, India, Evan Spiegel, Snapchat, Snapchat, Snapchat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse