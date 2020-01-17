Screen-Glued to Their Smartphones: Indians Downloaded 40 Billion Apps Between 2016-2019

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2019, India witnessed internet shutdowns of over 4,000 hours that resulted in financial losses worth $1.33 billion to the country, yet the nation's techies contributed a major chunk to over 204 billion app downloads that were registered globally last year.

According to a report by US-based mobile analytics firm App Annie, the time Indians spent on their smartphones went up by an alarming 25 percent over the last three years.

In fact, out of the record 204 billion apps downloaded worldwide, Indians bagged 40 billion applications from Google Play and Apple’s App Store under social networking, gaming, shopping, and online dating categories.

While India saw a whopping 190 percent jump in app downloads between 2016 and 2019, China came second with 80 percent growth followed by Indonesia, Brazil, and the United States.

In December of last year, US-based content streaming giant Netflix revealed that seventy percent of its subscribers in India watch at least one film a week. Screen-time invested in watching films in India was the highest in the world.

In September 2019, a report revealed that India's online video market will have more than 500 million subscribers by 2023. Yet another report by US-based cloud services provider Limelight Networks in August 2019 said, 68 percent of Indians were smitten by digital assistant-enabled devices that require apps to function in coordination with hand-held devices.

All these clearly point out that with its over 451 million monthly active internet users and the largest number of millennials in the world, India is gobbling up all things tech at a rapid pace.

By 2022, the number of smartphone users in India is also expected to multiply from 486 million in 2017 to more than 859 million.

App Annie’s report, however, noted that the ratio between apps downloaded in India and revenue generated from the country were nowhere near equal proportions. The main reason for this difference in downloads and revenue scale is because most Indians use free apps or indulge in in-app purchasing.