Watch Heartwarming Moment Two Men Rescue Stranded Dog in Cyclone-Hit Indian State

As the Indian state of West Bengal struggles to limp back to normalcy following the devastating aftermath of the super cyclone Amphan, a viral video of two people rescuing a stray dog in a flooded area in the state's capital Kolkata has emerged on Twitter.
Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/P4OxFk24BT— Bibek Bhattacharya (@sarvatathagata) May 23, 2020
In the video, two young men can be seen carefully taking the visibly scared dog trapped on a cornice of a house to safety. One of the guys is seen wading in the inundated street with the animal in his arms.
Twitter users took no time to thank the men for the act.
A big thank you to these two guys, whoever they are. 🙏— B I N O Y 🏎 (@ThisisBinoy) May 23, 2020
Poor dog, is so frightened. Good fella doing everything to get the dog down— Samved Galegaonkar (@samvedg) May 23, 2020
The cyclone hit West Bengal with a speed of 150 km/hour – 165 km/hour on 20 May, leaving 80 people dead, houses destroyed, and trees uprooted. The Indian state of Odisha has also been affected.
