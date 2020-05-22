Indian Airports Launch Contact-Less Food Service For Passengers as Airlines Ditch Meals On Board

New Delhi (Sputnik): Planes in India are ready to take to the sky again from 25 May, as the airlines have re-opened bookings after getting the green light from the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Airports in Hyderabad and Delhi cities have come up with a contact-less food ordering solution at the airport - a travel app that allows for contact-less food ordering and payment.

Delhi International Airport has partnered with a travel app HOI for the initiative which is in line with social distancing norms.

The app will enable passengers to safely order and pick up their meals with shortened waiting time at the airports at a time when flights have suspended serving meals onboard in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Passengers will be able to find outlets inside the terminal on the app and place an order and make payment on their smartphones. Once the order is ready, they will receive an alert via SMS and Email.

GMR spokesperson told media: “HOI app comes with a comprehensive feature that lets the passenger enjoy contact-less food service at the airport. Besides food and beverages, passengers can also discover retail stores and other facilities available at the Delhi & Hyderabad Airports."

The app also performs other functions such as helping passengers navigate the airport seamlessly.

Bringing relief for the ailing aviation sector, Indian Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the resumptions of flight services on Wednesday.

Operations will start on 1/3 of the approved Summer schedule for domestic routes in a calibrated manner from 25 May 2020 & will be scaled up gradually.



After domestic travel has been eased, we will address the issue of international travel depending on the evolving situation. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 21, 2020

MoCA issues order permitting domestic civil flight operations in a calibrated manner from 25th May 2020. The operations will be to a limited extent of their respective approved capacity of Summer Schedule 2020. This order will be in effect till 23:59 hrs on 24th Aug 2020. pic.twitter.com/0spEh4gQsx — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 21, 2020

​The standard of procedures rolled out by the ministry include a thermal screening zone prior to entry inside the airport.

The minimum fare has been capped at $46 (INR 3,500) with an upper limit of $131 (INR 10,000) depending on the distance. Commercial flight operations in India were shut on 25 March when a national lockdown was enforced by the government as a measure to contain Covid-19.