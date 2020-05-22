Register
12:56 GMT22 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Passengers sit as they wait for their respective flights inside the newly constructed international airport in Srinagar, India (File)

    Indian Airports Launch Contact-Less Food Service For Passengers as Airlines Ditch Meals On Board

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107651/23/1076512386_0:164:3000:1851_1200x675_80_0_0_a333553e84a45dafec0295e9389fad31.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005221079382990-indian-airports-launch-contact-less-food-service-for-passengers-as-airlines-ditch-meals-on-board/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Planes in India are ready to take to the sky again from 25 May, as the airlines have re-opened bookings after getting the green light from the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation.

    Airports in Hyderabad and Delhi cities have come up with a contact-less food ordering solution at the airport - a travel app that allows for contact-less food ordering and payment.

    Delhi International Airport has partnered with a travel app HOI for the initiative which is in line with social distancing norms.

    The app will enable passengers to safely order and pick up their meals with shortened waiting time at the airports at a time when flights have suspended serving meals onboard in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

    Passengers will be able to find outlets inside the terminal on the app and place an order and make payment on their smartphones. Once the order is ready, they will receive an alert via SMS and Email.

    GMR spokesperson told media: “HOI app comes with a comprehensive feature that lets the passenger enjoy contact-less food service at the airport. Besides food and beverages, passengers can also discover retail stores and other facilities available at the Delhi & Hyderabad Airports."

    The app also performs other functions such as helping passengers navigate the airport seamlessly.

    Bringing relief for the ailing aviation sector, Indian Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the resumptions of flight services on Wednesday.

    ​The standard of procedures rolled out by the ministry include a thermal screening zone prior to entry inside the airport.

    The minimum fare has been capped at $46 (INR 3,500) with an upper limit of $131 (INR 10,000) depending on the distance. Commercial flight operations in India were shut on 25 March when a national lockdown was enforced by the government as a measure to contain Covid-19.

    Related:

    COVID-19: Indian Aviation Cash Losses Mount as 250 Aircraft to Remain Grounded for a Year
    COVID-19-Hit Indian Aviation Sector Seeks Short-Term Support, Help With Salaries From Government
    PM Modi Discusses Revamping Loss-Making Indian Aviation Sector to Enhance Efficiency
    Tags:
    lockdown, COVID-19, airports, Indian Civil Aviation Ministry, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse