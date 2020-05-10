Massive Face Off Erupts Between Indian and Chinese Troops, Several Injured - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): The two countries, India and China, share a 2,400-mile long demarcated border. As per official data by the Indian Defence Ministry, Chinese troops have transgressed into Indian territory as many as 752 times in the last two years. The two nations have been blaming each other for entering each other's territories.

Several soldiers were injured after a tense face off between Indian and Chinese troops erupted along the border in Sikkim, officials in the Indian Defence Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

According to a senior defence official, the confrontation between the two sides took place near the Naku La sector (ahead of Muguthang), a pass at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres in the Sikkim sector.

“Four Indian and seven Chinese soldiers were injured during the face off. More than 150 soldiers were involved in the confrontation. The confrontation has been resolved at a local level", the defence official said.

This is not the first time the two asian giants have been involved in a face off in the Sikkim sector. In 2017, a two-and-a-half-month standoff between Indian and Chinese troops occurred in the Doklam region - a tri-junction at the border separating India, Bhutan, and China - after Indian troops objected to Chinese road construction.

The standoff created a military stalemate between the two countries. The situation normalised after both sides agreed to disengage in August 2018.