Indian Government Claims Chinese Troops Transgress Over 700 Times in Two Years

New Delhi (Sputnik): The agreed to resolve the border dispute after the 73-day Doklam stand-off at the crossroads between China, India and Bhutan in 2017, which began after Indian troops objected to road construction by the Chinese PLA in Doklam.

The Indian defence ministry says that Chinese troops have transgressed into Indian Territory 752 times in the last two years. The ministry data confirms that transgressions across the line of actual control, the loosely demarcated boundary between the two Asian giants, took place despite the recent Wuhan Informal Summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Indian defence ministry maintained that there is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas and there are areas along the LAC where both sides have differing perceptions as the where the LAC actually lies.

“Due to both sides undertaking patrolling up to their respective perception of the LAC, transgressions do occur. The Government is taking measures to ensure that defence forces are in a state of readiness to meet operational and security challenges,” India’s Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Wednesday.

During the recent visit of Chinese President to India, the two sides agreed to a framework for “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement based on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles agreed by two sides in 2005”.

Earlier this month, Tapir Gao, the ruling BJP parliamentarian from Arunachal Pradesh, accused the Indian government of ignoring encroachment by Chinese troops in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, an area China considers as South Tibet.

India and China share nearly 2,400 miles of a loosely demarcated border. Both sides continually accuse each other of transgressing into their territory.