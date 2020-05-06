Register
16:15 GMT06 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A coronavirus-shaped helmet and protective masks are kept on a stone

    India's Top Tech Institute Start-Up Launches Reusable 'Antimicrobial Mask'

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/84/1079218431_0:189:3188:1981_1200x675_80_0_0_e1d537e226ed751a31854ffafc44fd33.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005061079217451-indias-top-tech-institute-start-up-launches-reusable-antimicrobial-mask/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): To combat COVID-19, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a countrywide lockdown from 25 March, however the government allowed the conditional opening of several sectors of the economy starting from 4 May.

    An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi startup has launched an anti-microbial and washable face mask "NSafe", which is reusable up to 50 launderings while greatly cutting down the cost of use.

    The masks are available in packs of two and four at a cost of $4 (INR. 299) and $7.7 (INR 589) respectively. 

    Given the acute shortage of face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) startup "Nanosafe Solutions" believes it has come up with an affordable solution.

    Face masks are an important tool to contain transmission from one person to another, according to the developers, but since every individual has been mandated to use a mask regularly, single use masks are not cost-effective for everyone.

    The NSafe team is comprised of Dr. Anasuya Roy, an IIT Delhi alumnus, Founder and CEO of Nanosafe Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Prof. Mangala Joshi, Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi and also Founder and Director of the startup.

    "NSafe mask is a highly engineered triple-layered product consisting of - inner hydrophilic layer for comfort, middle layer having antimicrobial activity and an outer most layer having water and oil repellent behaviour," Roy said. 

    He added that the NSafe mask has 99.2% bacterial filtration efficiency (at 3 microns) and complies with ASTM standards of breathability and splash resistance.

    The founders claim the mask is extremely comfortable and breathable. An elastic band in the chin region and wire in the nose region fit the mask to the wearer. 

    “We believe this is the first fabric based antimicrobial face mask launched in India, which is washable and reusable...and tested according to ASTM standards. It is engineered to have very good breathability and comfort,” Joshi said. 

    He added: “The mask has been designed to maximise durability and dimensional stability, so that the mask can be reused 50 times. Effective reusability is an important factor as single-use masks will cause huge disposal issues,” they said.

    Joshi said the NSafe mask enhances protection to the wearer through three different mechanisms: mechanical filtration, antimicrobial decontamination and repulsion of aerosol droplets.

    "NSafe masks are dry-cleaned before packaging and packaged under hygienic conditions. After each usage (approximately 8-9 hours), the mask has to be handwashed in cold water with mild detergent and dried thoroughly in the sunlight. After 50 usages, the mask has to be disposed in a sealed polyethylene bag and put in the recyclable waste bin," Joshi said adding that the startup has already started manufacturing the masks

    The Indian government has made it mandatory to wear a mask outdoors. Anyone found without it, can fined, cautioned or even sent to jail.

    Related:

    India's Top Tech College Designs Drones for Security Agencies to Counter Rogue UAVs
    Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Couples Wear Face Masks Over COVID-19 Fears
    India’s First Lady Stitches Face Masks for Needy
    Tags:
    Delhi, lockdown, Government, COVID-19, mask, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse