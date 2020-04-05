Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Couples Wear Face Masks Over COVID-19 Fears

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 1,213,900 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 65,600 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is insisting on its general recommendation that healthy members of the population don't need to wear face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Basic hygiene and social distancing are the best strategies for avoiding the disease, according to reports.

However, people prefer to wear protective masks while they are outside with their loved ones, trying to save themselves from spreading the coronavirus pandemic.