Migrant Protest in Indian PM Modi's State, Police Use Tear Gas - Video

In Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s native state of Gujarat, some agitated migrant labourers have taken to the streets and damaged vehicles after their alleged demands to be transported to their home communities went unheard in the state capital Surat.
Videos show a large crowd gathered on the streets breaking the lockdown rules, and police using tear gas to disperse the crowd and control the situation.
