Indian MPs, PM Modi, President Kovind Cut Their Salary by 30% for a Year to Support COVID-19 Fight

India's cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved amendments reducing the salaries of MPs by 30 percent for one year amid the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the country's information and broadcasting minister Prakash Jawadekar, all of the saved money will be deposited into a consolidated fund and can't be withdrawn without Parliament's approval.
"All member of parliaments, prime ministers, ministers were feeling that charity must begin at home. So, we have decided that we will cut our salary by 30%. Similarly, governors of the country will also not take 30% of their salary and allowances for a year”, Jawadekar says.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)