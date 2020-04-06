Register
07:17 GMT06 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 8, 2015 file photo, a lab technician shows a sample to be tested for doping at the Brazilian Doping Control Laboratory, the lab that did drug testing for the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    COVID-19: India Considers Supply of 'Game Changer' Drug After Requests From Trump, 29 Nations

    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    World
    Get short URL
    100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107686/29/1076862979_0:160:3071:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_0982defa0b4a0d8586e984fba5448383.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004061078850502-covid-19-india-considers-supply-of-game-changer-drug-after-requests-from-trump-29-nations/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Ministry of External Affairs has received requests from at least 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, to fight COVID-19. However, the Indian Commerce Ministry put a complete ban on the export of medicine and raw materials after a request was made by US President Donald Trump on Saturday.

    India is likely to supply anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine to a number of countries despite a strict ban that came into effect following a record jump in COVID-19 cases, several government sources said, adding that the country has enough stock of the drug for domestic needs.

    “India has the capacity to produce over 200 million tablets every month. At present, the country has enough stock as well and if the situation arises we can ramp up supply at any moment", one government official told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity.

    On 4 April, India’s Ministry of Commerce issued a notification banning the exports of the drug and its formulas “without any exceptions”.

    Earlier on 25 March, the government had banned overseas shipments with limited exceptions such as on “humanitarian grounds” and for meeting prior commitments.

    “After a call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine", Trump announced at a White House coronavirus task force briefing after telephone conversation on Saturday. President Trump has touted hydroxychloroquine as a “game changer” in the fight against COVID-19.

    Another government official confirmed that at least 29 countries which include nations in Latin American and Europe have asked India to supply the drugs to fight the pandemic.

    India's Ministry of Health recommends hydroxychloroquine 400mg BD for one day followed by 200mg BD for four days in combination with Azithromycin (500 mg OD for five days) for "patients with severe disease and requiring ICU".

    The drug is considered a potential cure for COVID-19, which has taken over 68,000 lives since December 2019 when the virus was first reported in China’s Wuhan.

    The Indian government imposed the ban on the anti-malarial drug after a group of ministers, based on data compiled by the country’s apex research centre, estimated that the country is in an “accelerated phase” of the pandemic and will enter into an “ending phase” in the mid-May this year.

    As per data published by the Health Ministry on Monday morning, India has recorded 4,067 positive cases so far and has lost 109 lives.

    The Modi government has released a 20-page containment plan under which the government will create buffer zones and sealing off areas for nearly a month in case of massive outbreaks in hotspot regions. Modi announced an unprecedented nationwide 21-day lockdown on 24 March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

    Related:

    India Activates Its Military Assets for Efforts Against COVID-19 in Indian Ocean
    Covid-19: India Curbs Export of Diagnostic Kits With Immediate Effect
    India Develops Full Body Disinfection Chamber for Health Workers Combating COVID-19
    Tags:
    coronavirus, life under COVID-19 quarantine, COVID-19, malaria, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Couples Wear Face Masks Over COVID-19 Fears
    Love in the Time of Coronavirus: Couples Wear Face Masks Over COVID-19 Fears
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse