Indian Police Lodge Case Against Six Islamic Scholars for Making Obscene Gesture to Nurses

New Delhi (Sputnik): Around 9,000 members of Tablighi Jamat, an Islamic missionary movement, including hundreds of foreign nationals, attended a 3-day annual congregation in Delhi which started on16 March. Several hundred foreign delegates of the congregation stayed in India after 24 March, when the government announced a 21-day-long lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh police lodged complaints against six Islamic scholars, members of Tablighi Jamat movemenet, who were accommodated at a medical facility in Ghaziabad due to coronavirus infection, for sexist comments to female nurses who were attending to them.

The hospital authorities have filed a complaint with Ghaziabad police alleging that the quarantined COVID-19 suspects have been roaming without trousers, showing vulgar gestures to female staff and demanding cigarettes from them.

Police complaint lodged in Ghaziabad against six members of the Islamic Scholars Group for making obscene gestures to female nurses who are working in the isolation wards the scholars are kept in after attending #TablighiJamat in #Nizamuddin , Delhi. @SputnikInt pic.twitter.com/vKkxTYwngN — Radhika Parashar (@radhika_says) April 3, 2020

"One should cooperate with doctors. Two people have recovered in Ghaziabad, the disease requires treatment. But if someone misbehaves,then strict action will be taken," the media quoted Union Minister VK Singh as saying.

Several hundred members of the Tablighi Jamat, an Islamic missionary movement, who attended an annual religious congregation in the Indian capital, defied a 21-day lockdown and the social distancing norms announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break the cycle of infection of COVID-19.

India’s federal home ministry has said it has asked states to trace 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended the congregation and their primary contacts to check for signs that they may be among the infected.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak first reached India on 30 January, 56 people have lost their lives due to the infection, while to date there were 2,301 confirmed cases in the country, including 55 foreign nationals, according to latest data released by the country's federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Medical professionals and police across India are surveying predominantly Muslim areas within different cities and testing residents for the virus.

However, reports from different cities have come to light, where healthcare professionals were violently attacked and chased out of the communities they were testing people in.

In the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh state, doctors and nurses have been spat on and attacked with stones in Muslim areas where they had ventured, risking their own lives to fulfil their duties and test people for COVID-19.

The state chief of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, took to Twitter to post a strict warning to perpetrators of assault, highlighting that human rights protocols would not save them if they behaved like animals.

ये सिर्फ़ एक ट्वीट नहीं है।



ये कड़ी चेतावनी है...



मानवाधिकार सिर्फ़ मानवों के लिए होते है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 2, 2020

​Cases of locals clashing with doctors and police officials in the state of Bihar have also made headlines.