Indians to Join Earth Hour and Switch Off Lights Tonight for 60 Minutes in Bid to 'Save the Planet'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Millions of people across the world stuck at home now due to the raging coronavirus will participate in the Earth Hour event on Saturday.

In a bid to draw people’s attention to climate change, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) initiated a symbolic lights-out event in Australia called the #EarthHour in 2007.

Over a decade later, Earth Hour has become one of the world’s largest grassroots movements focused on saving the environment, celebrated every year on 28 March.

On Saturday, Indians also began pledging their support for the #EarthHour movement, which now comprises 180 countries.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with others appealed to fellow countrymen to participate and turn off all unnecessary lights between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

​“Natural systems are vital for all our futures – and yet, the rate of global loss of nature during the past 50 years is unprecedented in human history. Nature not only provides us food, water, clean air, and other services worth over US$125 trillion a year – it is also one of our strongest allies against climate change. Protecting nature is one of the most immediate, powerful, and cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis", Earth Hour's official page said in a statement.

​In its fight against global warming, India is working briskly towards developing and adopting renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and water power to mitigate pollution and environmental damage.