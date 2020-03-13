Wildlife Woes: Tiger Found Dead in Indian State of Maharashtra

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that there were just 2,967 tigers alive across the country, and noted that the protection of their declining population remains a primary concern for wildlife bodies.

A tiger, believed to be from the Kanhargaon Wildlife Sanctuary in the state of Maharashtra, has been found dead near Chandrapur district.

According to forest officials, the cause of the tiger's death is being speculated as electrocution. However, a post-mortem report on the animal has yet to be done.

In a picture that has been making the rounds on social media, a medium-sized tiger can be seen lying on the ground.

Mystery shrouds death of a tiger in Kanhargaon area of Chandrapur. A few days ago two gaurs were electrocuted near same area. Forest dept sitting over Kanhargaon sanctuary proposal despite wildlife board approval. @uddhavthackeray @ntca_india @AnupKNayak @moefcc @MahaForest pic.twitter.com/BJ57XTec6H — Vijay Pinjarkar (@vijaypTOI) March 13, 2020

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his wildlife activism took to Twitter to comment on the incident:

Wonder who’s job it is to check the voltage of electric fences & why is it that people have to have such high power fences ? A little shock is enough to deter the animals from entering..why not solar fences ? They are subsidised by the govt @MahaForest @ntca_india @AUThackeray ? https://t.co/QyyAvASjDQ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 13, 2020

​Forest officials also stated that action will be taken against the people found at fault. The Kanhargaon Sanctuary proposal was first mooted in 2014 and approved by the state board of wildlife in 2018.

According to the All India Tiger Estimation Reports of 2018, the total number of tigers in Maharashtra jumped from 190 in 2014 to 312.