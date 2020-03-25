Setting Example! Indian Ministers Practice Social Distancing During Cabinet Meeting

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has ordered a complete shutdown in an attempt to reduce the coronavirus spread. The authorities have been urging people to maintain social distancing to keep themselves safe.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning has become an example of social distancing. In a picture shared on social media, all the ministers can be seen sitting at an appropriate distance from each other.

Social distancing is need of the hour. We are ensuring it... Are you?



Picture from today’s cabinet meeting chaired by Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Lr76lBgQoa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 25, 2020

​The meeting came a day after Modi asked people to maintain social distancing and announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown.

Indians Practice Social Distancing

The general public in various Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh also practiced social distancing while availing essential services outside shops. While at some places the technique was successful, people failed to abide by it in other parts of the country.

​Lucknow: People in the city practice #socialdistancing at vegetable/fruit shops and pharmacies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation yesterday had appealed to people to maintain social distancing to combat #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/8fC2EvNcG3

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2020

​Delhi: Women standing in a queue outside a bank in Paharganj refused to maintain social distancing and were dispersed by police personnel. They later reassembled keeping distance after Police assured them that banks and ATMs will remain open amid #21daylockdown pic.twitter.com/xFTpQ1Gm5m

​Meanwhile, the lockdown and measures to control the coronavirus pandemic were discussed during the cabinet meeting.

People violating the lockdown could face two years in jail and a fine. Apart from essential service providers, everyone has been asked to stay inside their houses.

India has recorded more than 500 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths.