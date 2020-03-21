Register
07:40 GMT21 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A sign pasted on a security barricade is seen after the India Gate war memorial was closed for visitors amid measures for coronavirus prevention in New Delhi, India, March 19, 2020.

    Several Indian Lawmakers Under Quarantine After Partying With Coronavirus-Hit Bollywood Diva

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107865/36/1078653659_0:132:3043:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_e045454ac324224e5faaed5b20f25adb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003211078653474-several-indian-lawmakers-under-quarantine-after-partying-with-coronavirus-hit-bollywood-diva/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On Friday, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor took to her Instagram account and confirmed she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The virus has infected over 275,000 people globally, as per Johns Hopkins University.

    Amid concerns of having been infected with the novel coronavirus, several prominent Indian lawmakers, mostly from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, are getting themselves tested and putting themselves under self-quarantine after attending a party with singer Kanika Kapoor, who confirmed her diagnosis on Friday. 

    As per videos and pictures from the party that took place last week, prominent lawmakers like Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Member of Parliament Dushyant Singh and his mother, and former state chief of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje were also present at the event.

    President of India Ram Nath Kovind has also decided to get tested for the virus as Dushyant Singh was part of the delegation that attended an event at President House on 18 March.

    “The necessary precautions as advised by doctors are being taken and the president doesn't have any appointments in the next few days", sources from Rashtrapati Bhawan said on Saturday.

    Dushyant Singh, who has gone into self-isolation, also attended a parliamentary session and came in contact with several other parliamentarians. 

    It is feared that several lawmakers have caught the coronavirus from Dushyant Singh who was present at the party and since attended a parliamentary committee meeting.

    “Officers of the Ministry of Civil Aviation who attended the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on 18/3/20 and came into close proximity with referred Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Dushyant Singh) have gone into self-quarantine from Friday evening as a precautionary measure", India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

    Meanwhile on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh called a press conference that was attended by over 50 media officials in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh. Jai Pratap Singh had also met three lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh during his visit including the Indian Defence Minister's son Pankaj Singh.

    Speaking to Sputnik, a media official who had attended the presser organised by Jai Pratap Singh said that looking at the situation globally the presser should not have been called.

    "We as individuals are taking all the precautionary measures and have quarantined ourselves after attending the presser. All we are waiting for is Singh's COVID-19 test reports", said the media official.

    Uttar Pradesh police have since booked singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant.

    The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Lucknow's chief medical officer. 

    According to the health officials, it is suspected that she returned from the UK and hid her travel history from the authorities.

    India has witnessed a sharp jump in coronavirus cases over the past two days. The country’s premier lab ICMR confirmed 271 positive cases in India on Saturday, while the day before, on Friday, a total of 62 new cases were confirmed by the authority — the highest one-day spike yet.

    ICMR said that as of 21 March 2020, a total of 15,701 samples from 14,811 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2.

    Related:

    Faced With Rebellion, India's State Chief Quits Hours Before Trust Vote in Legislature
    India Begins Closing of Shops, Business Establishment Amid Sharp Jump in COVID-19 Cases
    Here's What Might Be Making India's Banking Regulator Stay Mum Amid Covid-19 Crisis
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, lawmakers, singer, Bollywood, Ram Nath Kovind, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    This Week in Pictures: 14-20 March
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse