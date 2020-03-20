'Baby Doll' Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus in First Case in Bollywood

New Delhi (Sputnik): Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has infected over 209,000 globally, including Hollywood stars Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and actor Idris Elba. The pandemic has also taken the lives of over 8,500 people.

In a first, a Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor, has been tested positive for the COVID-19.

She reportedly had returned from London but concealed her travel plans from authorities.

The singer confirmed the news on her Instagram account and said, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well".

She even cancelled her festival of colours (Holi) plans that were scheduled to take place in Dubai.

According to several tweets, Kanika hid the fact that she was infected with the virus and was reportedly staying in a lavish hotel in Lucknow after her return from London. In addition to this, she also hosted a dinner party with a huge gathering present.

Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19

She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities. Here we can see she’s been taken to KGMU,Lucknow alongwith her family #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/wgGQy5kPUW — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) March 20, 2020

वॉलीवुड की एक मशहूर गायिका की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है. लखनऊ में उन्हें आइसोलेशन वार्ड में रखा गया है. कुछ ही दिनों पहले वे लंदन से लौटी थीं. उन्होंने कोरोनावायरस से पीड़ित होने की बात छुपाई और शहर के एक बड़े होटल में ठहरीं. वहाँ उन्होंने डिनर पार्टी भी दी @ABPNews — Pankaj Jha (@pankajjha_) March 20, 2020

Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19



She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities



Upon return, she stayed in a 5 🌟 & attended a party with at least 100 people present.



This is such criminal behaviour! — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) March 20, 2020

She is known for her hit numbers including “Baby Doll” and “Desi Look”.

There are a total of 171 confirmed cases of coronavirus across India, with four people succumbing to the illness.