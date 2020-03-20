'Baby Doll' Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus in First Case in Bollywood

In a first, a Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor, has been tested positive for the COVID-19.
She reportedly had returned from London but concealed her travel plans from authorities.
The singer confirmed the news on her Instagram account and said, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well".
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
She even cancelled her festival of colours (Holi) plans that were scheduled to take place in Dubai.
According to several tweets, Kanika hid the fact that she was infected with the virus and was reportedly staying in a lavish hotel in Lucknow after her return from London. In addition to this, she also hosted a dinner party with a huge gathering present.
Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19— Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) March 20, 2020
She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities. Here we can see she’s been taken to KGMU,Lucknow alongwith her family #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/wgGQy5kPUW
वॉलीवुड की एक मशहूर गायिका की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है. लखनऊ में उन्हें आइसोलेशन वार्ड में रखा गया है. कुछ ही दिनों पहले वे लंदन से लौटी थीं. उन्होंने कोरोनावायरस से पीड़ित होने की बात छुपाई और शहर के एक बड़े होटल में ठहरीं. वहाँ उन्होंने डिनर पार्टी भी दी @ABPNews— Pankaj Jha (@pankajjha_) March 20, 2020
Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19— Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) March 20, 2020
She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities
Upon return, she stayed in a 5 🌟 & attended a party with at least 100 people present.
This is such criminal behaviour!
She is known for her hit numbers including “Baby Doll” and “Desi Look”.
There are a total of 171 confirmed cases of coronavirus across India, with four people succumbing to the illness.
All comments
Show new comments (0)