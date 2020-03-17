Gods, Devotees Abandon Each Other In Times of Quarantine, as Indian Places of Worship Close

New Delhi (Sputnik): In times of distress, religious followers look up to their gods seeking to find peace and solace. There are more than three million places of worship in India with 50-100,000 daily visitors. But the coronavirus outbreak has come between gods and worshippers.

At a time, the world is battling the outbreak of Coronavirus by isolating themselves, deities in India have also decided to take refuge in quarantine.

Places of worship attract thousands of people but global health and welfare organisations have strongly suggested keeping away from mass gatherings. Several places of worship have been declared shut “until further notice” in the country.

Information about all the shrines that are closed have been surfacing on social networking platforms in India.

Mumbai's famous Ujjain's Mahakal temple, Siddhivinayak temple, Shirdi's Sai Baba temple, and Pune's Dagdusheth temple have been shut. Mosques in the Kashmir region are also being bathed in disinfectants and sanitizers as preventive measures.

​Some days ago, priests at Indian temples covered the idols of gods and goddesses with masks to prevent them from the infectious virus outbreak.

​The upcoming month of April sees several festivals including Easter, Ram Navmi, Vaisakhi and the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan but it appears that the the pandemic has dampened the spirit of festivities as well.

Social isolation is being advised globally. According to real-time statistics platform Worldometer, the Coronavirus has infected 183,247 people causing over 7,000 deaths.

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recorded 126 confirmed cases of the virus along with three deaths.

Along with places of worship, theatres, schools, colleges, beaches and other public as well as tourist sites have also been closed.

