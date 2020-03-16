Register
20:48 GMT16 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference about coronavirus at Downing Street in London, Britain March 9, 2020.

    'Coronavirus Could Last Months' UK PM Urges Public to Avoid 'Unnecessary Contact' In Press Briefing

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107854/29/1078542911_0:0:2892:1628_1200x675_80_0_0_4b46d95d9edddfb8f86dfbe2ba1c096d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003161078586910-coronavirus-could-last-months-uk-pm-urges-public-to-avoid-unnecessary-contact-in-press-briefing/

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference on Monday addressing the rapid transmission of Coronavirus (Covid-19) across the United Kingdom. The number of those afflicted with disease has risen sharply through March and restrictions on travel have been introduced.

    In the first of what are to become daily press briefings, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave “very strong advice” to the UK on Monday to avoid all unnecessary social contact and indicated that measures to combat the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) could last for months.

    In a broadcast alongside chief medical advisers Professors Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the prime minister announced that the UK appears to be approaching what is called the “fast growth” phase of the rate of infection curve, meaning cases are expected to double on average every five days.

    Those who can are being told to work from home if possible and to avoid usual places of contact such as pubs, clubs, and theatres. All non-essential travel is being advised against.

    While schools have not being closed at this time, the option is still on the table.

    The PM is now urging families to stay home for 14 days if any single member is infected with symptoms such as a fever or a persistent cough, up from seven days last week. 

    "This advice about avoiding all unnecessary social contact, is particularly important for people over 70, for pregnant women and for those with some health conditions", he said.
    "If possible you should not go out even to buy food or essentials, other than for exercise, and in that case at a safe distance from others. If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities", he added.

    He also called on people only to use National Health Service (NHS) facilities if they "really need to" and to make contact online rather than call 111 in order to avoid overwhelming the service. Advice for those with underlying serious health issues will be given "in a few days time".

    Advice for the Most Vulnerable

    Those with serious underlying health conditions will soon be asked to self-isolate for 12 weeks.

    Prof Vallance said however that the 7-day advice stands. If someone lives alone and see's symptoms emerge, they should stay at home for seven days but if they live with other people, the government advise is that the whole household should isolate for 14 days.

    Prof Chris Whitty said that older people are the most vulnerable and therefore must take extra care. In order to prevent a higher number of deaths, social distancing will need to be maintained in order to protect the NHS, he said.

    Regarding World Health Organisation advice, Whitty said that testing for the virus would be scaled back based on geography but the government would scaling up testing. Testing for health workers is planned for the next stage and those who are confirmed negative for Coronavirus will be allowed to return to work.

    The UK is about "three weeks" behind Italy, according to Prof Vallance.

    Economic Impact

    The virus will be a "severe blow" to the economy, the prime minister said, but claimed that if the response is done correctly, it will be a short-term problem and sees "no reason" why economies worldwide should not come "roaring back".

    In response to a question about helping low-income households impacted by the virus who may be off-work or need statutory sick pay, the PM said that the living wage is being lifted by a huge amount.

    Johnson also said that the government recognises the strain on business both big and small and will provide them with "liquidity" and the space to bounce back.

    "People should be thinking of a minimum of weeks or months and, depending how it goes, it may be longer", Prof Whitty added.

    Business owners have criticised the move to close venues such as pubs and clubs but not enforcing closures, meaning none of them have the ability to claim insurance.

    "If he had said that we cannot open, then we would have been able to claim. But this has left us in limbo and struggling to cover our costs and overheads without any insurance cover. It is not good enough", said Gareth Bentham, a pub landlord in Altrincham, the Guardian reports.

    An Unprecedented Crisis

    The prime minister closed the conference by highlighting the scale of the epidemic at hand.

    He told the public that he does not remember any government announcing a change like this in his lifetime and that he does not think there has been anything similar in peacetime.

    The total number of UK deaths from coronavirus rose to 55 on Monday with a total of 1,543 cases being confirmed. The NHS estimates as of Friday there are likely between 5,000 to 10,000 cases across the country.

    Related:

    Amid Global Coronavirus-Related Shortages of Protective Masks, One Country Says It Has Made Too Many
    Pompeo Warns Against 'Outlandish’ Claims as Chinese Official Hints US Could be Behind Coronavirus
    Trump’s Approach to the Coronavirus Pandemic is “Haphazard” – Journalist
    Chinese Scientists Find Monkeys Can Develop Immunity to Coronavirus After Infection
    Tags:
    healthcare, press briefing, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French actress and model of Ukrainian descent Olga Kurylenko on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 65th Berlin International Film Festival Berlinale 2015.
    Fame is No Defence: Celebrities Who Tested Positive for COVID-19
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse