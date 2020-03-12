Two Persons Arrested for Murder, Having ‘Unnatural Sex’ With Corpse in Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik): According to official Delhi police data, at least 459 murders were reported in the national capital between 1 January and 15 November, 2019. There is no official data available, however, on the number of cases of 'unnatural sex' in the city.

Two men have been arrested for allegedly murdering a man and having unnatural sex with his body following an altercation in the national capital, Delhi police said on Thursday.

The accused are natives of India’s Jharkhand and Bihar states who fled to Patna (Bihar), police said.

The body was found on Wednesday in the victim's house in Delhi.

“The complainant, victim’s sister, told us that she saw two people trying to remove the body from the Delhi house and when she questioned them, they fled the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur, said.

She accused the duo of killing her brother, police said.

During police questioning, the accused, who were caught at the Patna railway station, reportedly revealed that they, along with the victim, were drinking alcoholic beverages on Tuesday evening. A heated argument broke out, the suspects claimed, after the victim used abusive language.

“They strangled him and had unnatural sex with the body. The accused left the place only to come back the next morning to remove the body from the house, when the victim's sister caught them in the act and they fled the spot,” claimed a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named.