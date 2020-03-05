India Likely to Host International Olympic Committee Session in 2023 After 37-Year Drought

New Delhi (Sputnik): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has long admired the potential of India, which not only has the largest population of youngsters aged below 35 in the world, but is also the sixth largest economy globally.

After a long period of 37 years, the IOC has chosen India’s name to be put before its members, suggesting Mumbai should host the IOC session in 2023. The decision will be finalised during the 136th IOC session, slated to be held along with the 2020 Summer Olympics in July in Tokyo, Japan.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has decided that Mumbai, India, will be put forward to a vote of the IOC Members to host the IOC Session in 2023. The decision will be taken at the 136th IOC Session in Tokyo in July.https://t.co/hyEXUXr0sG — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 4, 2020

​“We have chosen India because it is the second most populous nation in the world, with a very young population and a huge potential for Olympic sport. We want to encourage and support the National Olympic Committee of India and all the National Federations to promote and strengthen Olympic sport in the country", said Thomas Bach, IOC President.

The IOC's Session Evaluation Commission made a trip to India in October last year and they chalked down the "Jio World Centre" as a plausible venue, Olympic.org said in a later post.

The richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani inaugrated their Jio World Centre in Mumbai's posh Bandra Kurla Complex. The aim was to facilitate a world-class, multi-use facility capable of offering the best global convention setting and services in the country.

The last time India hosted an IOC session was way back in 1983. At the time, the session was held in the national capital, Delhi.

In 2023, India will be celebrating the 76th anniversary of its independence.

The “Olympic Movement” aims to contribute towards building a peaceful and better world by educating youth through sports. The IOC, which is an independent international body of 101 members established back in 1894, is the supreme authority monitoring the movement.