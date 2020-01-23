Indian Players Heave Sigh of Relief as World Archery Body Revokes 5-Month Suspension

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ahead of the summer Olympics slated to be hosted by Tokyo, Japan, in July, Indian archers are breathing a sigh of relief. Switzerland-based World Archery, the federation for the Olympic sport of archery lifted a five-month suspension on India on Thursday.

The Archery Association of India (AAI) was suspended in August 2019 for conducting separate elections at two separate places in India --New Delhi and Chandigarh, resulting in two presidents – Arjun Munda and B.V.P. Rao.

Both the process and the result violated the guidelines of World Archery.

Because of the suspension, Indian archers were only permitted to perform under a neutral flag, rather than the country’s national flag -- the tricolour, jeopardising their chances of selection to the Olympics.

Owing to the suspension, Indian archers failed to participate at the South Asian Games held in Nepal last December. They competed as “neutral athletes” in the Asian Championships held in Bangkok as well.

Now that the ban has been lifted, India’s leading bow-and-arrow masters have revived their chances of performing under India’s national flag in the summer Olympics, just six months away.

“We hope this is the start of a well-governed association in India and will help, where necessary, to develop the strategy that will accomplish this", said Tom Dielen, Secretary General of World Archery.

World Archery in an official statement also noted that AAI has been instructed to update its constitution, clarify athlete membership, and resolve other governance issues.

In addition, AAI would be required to send progress reports in three-month intervals.