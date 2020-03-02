Register
06:09 GMT02 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Amid Hack-Attacks, Unstable User-Base, Facebook Will Now Tell Its Own Stories, Starting With India

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003021078446951-amid-hack-attacks-unstable-user-base-facebook-will-now-tell-its-own-stories-starting-with-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Ever since it was revealed in 2018 that Facebook had secretly exposed the data of millions of its users to the UK-based research firm Cambridge Analytica, its main app, along with its other popular platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, has witnessed several ups and downs in terms of user-base in India and globally.

    In the wake of data breach incidents which followed the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social networking giant Facebook has decided to not rely solely on others to tell its stories. Beginning with India, Facebook plans to reach out to people and highlight the “power of connections” in the country with a new campaign titled “More Together”, India's Economic Times reported on Monday.

    The 360-degree campaign – which would air advertisements in eight regional languages via film, radio and various digital platforms – would be the first step towards Facebook’s plans of ramping up its investments in marketing and advertising strategies amid a questionable market image.

    In 2019, India emerged as Facebook’s largest market in terms of user base in the world with 241 million active users. In addition, the company noted over 400 million and over 69 million users on its other top apps WhatsApp and Instagram.

    However, in June 2019 Facebook confessed that it had been discreetly collecting the data of 187,000 users since 2016, out of which 156,000 were Indians including 29,700 teens between the ages of 13 and 17.

    Later in November, WhatsApp confirmed that an Israeli cyber Intelligence Company, NSO Group, was snooping on Indian activists and journalists via spyware called "Pegasus" that was capable of compromising a device and getting access to all of its data.

    Within days, Facebook witnessed an 80 percent decline in WhatsApp downloads in the country.

    In fact, after 2017, Facebook, which has been surrounded by data breach scandals, has remained unsteady with its user-base, not just in India but globally. People have just become extremely cautious when it comes to using Facebook over other apps, out of concern that their private data such as names, email ids and location information could be exposed and misused at an ytime.

    In a bid to win back its users under its “More Together” campaign, Facebook has partnered with Taproot Dentsu in India – the creative branch of London-based digital marketing firm Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) to bring out stories of real people in whose journeys Facebook and its family of apps played an important role.

    “Over the last few years, in the absence of Facebook telling a story about itself, invariably that story has been written by others. And we are quite keen to change that,” the media quoted Managing Director Ajit Mohan, as saying.

    The scrutiny over Facebook's vulnerability has shot up to such a magnitude that  an official instruction was issued to the Indian Army, advising them to refrain from using any app from the social networking platform - especially for official communications. 

    Related:

    WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok in Trouble in India For Allegedly Spreading 'Anti-National' Propaganda
    WhatsApp Sees 80 Percent Decline in Downloads in India After 'Pegasus' Spyware Chaos
    India’s Request for Facebook Users Data Hits New High, Ranks Second Only to US
    Tags:
    users, India, hack, Facebook, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse